Captain Nice Assumes Command of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Photo By Branden Bourque | KITTERY, Maine (June 13, 2025) – Rear Adm. Scott Brown Deputy Commander, Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command, presides as Capt. Michael Oberdorf (left) is relieved as shipyard commander for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard by Capt. Jesse Nice (right) during a change of command ceremony at the shipyard, June 13. Nice is the shipyard's 88th shipyard commander in its 225-year history. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine – Capt. Jesse Nice assumed command of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, relieving Capt. Michael Oberdorf, during a Change of Command ceremony held in Kittery, Maine, June 13.



U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas and Maggie Goodlander were the shipyard’s honored guests. Commander, Naval Submarine Forces Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher served as keynote speaker, and Deputy Commander, Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command Rear Adm. Scott Brown presided over the ceremony.



Gaucher praised Oberdorf’s leadership while in command of the shipyard. “As Commanding Officer, you built a unit based on taking care of your Sailors, increasing morale, retention, and advancements across your Sailor and Civilian workforce,” Gaucher said. “You developed future leaders with enduring characteristics and without a doubt you left a lasting legacy with those you led and a significant impact on the Navy through your continued leadership.”



Oberdorf reflected on his time in command of PNSY. “When I assumed command 40 months ago, I knew I was stepping into a legacy built on excellence, craftsmanship, and commitment,” said Oberdorf. “As I prepare to step away, I do so with immense pride, deep gratitude, and complete confidence in the future of this shipyard.”



Oberdorf assumed command February 2, 2022. During his tour, the workforce rallied behind him to meet critical submarine maintenance milestones throughout ongoing infrastructure upgrades. During his tenure, USS Texas (SSN 775), USS Santa Fe (SSN 763), USS Alexandria (SSN 757), USS Virginia (SSN 774), and USS Greeneville (SSN 772) were returned battle-ready back to the fleet.



“This is a deeply humbling and emotional moment — a time to reflect on what has truly been an extraordinary chapter of service, growth, and teamwork,” stated Oberdorf. “Leading Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has been the honor of a lifetime. I will carry the spirit of this place and its people with me, always.”

During the ceremony, Brown presented Oberdorf with a Legion of Merit award. “Under Captain Oberdorf’s leadership, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has accomplished a great deal, but more importantly, he and his team have made impactful improvements that have reached beyond the island and are having a positive effect on all four of our naval shipyards.”



In his remarks, Nice expressed appreciation for the opportunity to lead. “It is humbling and a great honor to now stand here before you as the 88th Commander of this proud and historic shipyard,” said Nice. “From our very founding 225 years ago yesterday, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has done great things. Today, the Nation calls upon us once more to do great things, to deliver our submarines back to the fleet, timely, ready, and deadly against all foes. We rise to meet this challenge, bringing our expertise, ingenuity, and steadfast determination for what is right.”



Nice, a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1996 as a Nuclear Electrician’s Mate and currently holds a Masters in Nuclear Engineering.

He served aboard three nuclear-powered submarines: USS Kentucky (SSBN 737), USS Michigan (SSGN 727), and USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730). His shore assignments include the Trident Training Facility in Bangor, Washington; an Individual Augmentation tour in Kenya, supporting anti-terrorism operations; and roles at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Yokosuka, Japan, New London, Connecticut, and NAVSEA, Washington, D.C.



Nice reported to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in June 2022 and has since served as production officer, business and strategic planning officer, and most recently as operations officer.



As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering first-time quality service, on-budget, on time to the fleet.