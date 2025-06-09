The New Bern Chamber of Commerce Military Alliance recognized U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnathan Fitzgerald, an air traffic controller assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, as the Service Person of the Quarter during a ceremony at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, June 12, 2025.
Fitzgerald holds a position as the administrative non-commissioned officer while in uniform, and on a weekly basis serves as a youth grouth leader at the Latitude Church in New Bern, North Carolina.
“Lance Cpl. Fitzgerald regularly looks after the well-being of the other Marines from his crew,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Keith Means, the air traffic control facility officer of the MCAS Cherry Point Air Traffic Control Tower. “His efforts have had a dramatic, positive impact on our Marines and the youth in the local community.”
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 13:34
|Story ID:
|500577
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Bern Military Alliance honors Service Person of the Quarter, by LCpl Lauralle Gavilanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.