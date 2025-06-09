New Bern Military Alliance honors Service Person of the Quarter

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnathan Fitzgerald, an air traffic controller assigned...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnathan Fitzgerald, an air traffic controller assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, center left, sits among his unit leadership during a Service Person of the Quarter ceremony, at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, June 12, 2025. The New Bern Military Alliance recognized Fitzgerald as the Service Person of the Quarter for his performance of duty and volunteer work as a youth leader at the Latitude Church in New Bern. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes) see less | View Image Page

The New Bern Chamber of Commerce Military Alliance recognized U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnathan Fitzgerald, an air traffic controller assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, as the Service Person of the Quarter during a ceremony at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, New Bern, North Carolina, June 12, 2025.



Fitzgerald holds a position as the administrative non-commissioned officer while in uniform, and on a weekly basis serves as a youth grouth leader at the Latitude Church in New Bern, North Carolina.



“Lance Cpl. Fitzgerald regularly looks after the well-being of the other Marines from his crew,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Keith Means, the air traffic control facility officer of the MCAS Cherry Point Air Traffic Control Tower. “His efforts have had a dramatic, positive impact on our Marines and the youth in the local community.”