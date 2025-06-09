Flying Into History: The NC National Guard Apache Team at the Army’s 250th Birthday Celebration

Courtesy Photo | Crew members from the 1-130th Attack Battalion, North Carolina Army National Guard,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Crew members from the 1-130th Attack Battalion, North Carolina Army National Guard, support a static display during the U.S. Army's 250th birthday celebration on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Saturday, June 14, 2025. The event honors 250 years of Army history and service to the nation. see less | View Image Page

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, the heart of Washington, D.C., became a landing zone as an AH-64E Apache helicopter touched down on the National Mall.



It wasn’t a combat mission but it was one just as powerful in symbolism.



As part of the Army’s 250th birthday celebration, this moment brought aviation history face-to-face with the public, thanks to the skill and dedication of an elite crew from the 1-130th Attack Battalion of the North Carolina Army National Guard.



Leading the mission was CW 4 James “Woody” Watkins, Pilot in Command, who has spent his entire 30-year career flying and maintaining Army helicopters.



For Watkins, this flight held a special place in a lifetime of aviation.



“I have had the opportunity for the past 30 years in aviation to participate in multiple static displays, tours, and airshows,” said Watkins.



“I love aviation and I love the Apache attack helicopter. I have spent most of my life learning everything I could about this amazing aircraft. This one is definitely different for me—mainly because I have never seen my Nation’s capital in all this time. To come here and land an AH-64E Apache on the National Lawn for the Army's 250th birthday is truly an honor.”



Sharing the cockpit was CW3 Darius Jenkins, a 22-year veteran and co-pilot from Raleigh, NC, who called the opportunity a career-defining moment.



“This is an amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Most aviators will never get to do this, and it’s a privilege to have the chance,” said Jenkins.



“I get to be part of the Army’s 250th birthday celebration, which in and of itself is a unique event.”



But the pilots weren’t the only ones making the celebration happen. Behind the scenes and on the ground stood a dedicated team of maintainers responsible for keeping the Apache display ready and safe.



Staff Sgt. Michael Frutchey, a 12-year veteran from Fuquay Varina, NC, has deployed to Afghanistan and holds Federal Aviation Administration and Army certifications in airframe and powerplant mechanics.



For him, the static display wasn’t just about showcasing equipment - it was personal.



“Personally, to be a part of this celebration, right here in the Nation’s Capital, is extraordinary,” said Frutchey.



“To highlight what we do, the tactical and technical expertise involved with Army Aviation’s history within the Army to the general public in this volume is really amazing. Many of my family members have served in the Army or supported its operations in a civilian capacity, which makes it hit close to home.”



Among Frutchey’s team was Sgt. Elijah Braddy, of Spring Hope, NC, who emphasized the meticulous preparation behind the scenes.



“To prepare for a static display, we must choose an aircraft that is equipped the way we want to show it off,” said Braddy.



“We make sure the aircraft won’t have any maintenance issues that will interfere with it being away from home station. We need contingency plans and select maintainers who can handle anything that might come up.”



Sgt. Daniel Browning, another experienced Apache mechanic from Kenly, NC, reflected on the deeper meaning of the mission.



“Being part of the Army’s 250th birthday means everything I signed up for,” said Browning.



“It represents the pride I feel as a soldier in the Army National Guard, my loyalty to my country, and my commitment to selfless service. Celebrating this milestone inspires me to continue contributing to the strength and resilience of our nation every day.”



For Sgt. Edgar Echeverria-Nolasco of Winston Salem, NC, a technical inspector and night vision specialist, the event was a huge milestone.



“I feel like it’s a great honor to be able to show the nation our AH-64E Apache while participating in an event like the 250th Army Birthday. Just standing on the National Mall and seeing our Apache on display brought a sense of pride in what we do as maintainers.”



From their arrival in the skies to their engagement with curious families, veterans, and civilians on the ground, the Apache team did more than just display a helicopter.



“Seeing that all of our hard work at the Flight Facility and the Attack Battalion is paying off,” said Echeverria-Nolasco.



They told the story of commitment - of people who have dedicated their careers to mastering complex machines, defending their country, and mentoring the next generation.



The legacy of the U.S. Army is not only alive, it is on proud display, upheld by the hands and hearts of today’s soldiers.



“It makes me so proud to be part of the Army, and specifically the North Carolina Army National Guard,” said Frutchey.