NTAG Great Lakes Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes held a change of command ceremony at Navy Pier June 6, 2025. Cmdr. Brian Richards relieved Cmdr. Eric Rolfs as commanding officer. Rolfs has served as the commanding officer of NTAG Great Lakes since October 2023.



Rolfs, a native of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2004, with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and his Commission. In 2016, Rolfs earned a Master of Arts Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College. Rolfs has also served as Executive Officer of NTAG Great Lakes, Executive Officer aboard USS Wichita (LCS 13) and as the Communications Officer and Navigator aboard USS McClusky (FFG 41).



Rolfs reflected on the struggles the NTAG faced over the past year and how the command came together to become one of the best NTAGs in the nation.



“You're going from the 26th of 26 of NTAGS in the country to now number 5 of 26 and that didn't happen by accident,” said Rolfs. “It took a lot of work, but as a team, we came together, and it just reinforced my belief that sailors will meet your expectations and shoot them through the roof every single time if you let them.”



Rolfs expressed that he not only strived for a culture of excellence but also one of acceptance.



“It's really built on how we treat each other and making sure that everybody understands that they are welcome,” said Rolfs. “And everybody has a place in NTAG Great Lakes, but that must be maintained.”



Rolfs explained that the accomplishments of the command over the last year do not sit solely on his shoulders but also on the individuals that he has served with.



“You can't do everything yourself and you shouldn't try, but the reliance on each other and the reliance on the team has really been reinforced again for me,” said Rolfs. “Set folks up for success, but ultimately you can't control everything and that's okay.”



Rolfs spoke highly of his former Executive Officer and now Commanding Officer of NTAG Great Lakes Brian Richards.



“Brian has made my life easy with the way he’s ran the command from day one,” said Rolfs. “He has a brilliant mind and I'm really excited to see him take this job and just continue to push Great Lakes even further.”



Richards, a native of Sergeantsville, New Jersey, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then transferred into the Human Resources Community in 2013. Most recently, Richards has served Executive Officer of NTAG Great Lakes, Electrical Officer and Assistant Weapons Officer aboard USS Scranton (SSN 756), and as Training Officer onboard USS George Washington (CVN 73).



Richards spoke about keeping the legacy of his former CO alive within the command.



“I think the first thing that comes to mind is continuity,” said Richards. “Rolfs has set outstanding expectations for the command, and he has put the command on an amazing course with his manageable and identifiable goals.”



Richards expressed what he is looking forward to the most as NTAG Great Lakes Commanding Officer.



“The number one thing I'm looking forward to is more time to get out of the office and interact with sailors,” said Richards. “We have a beautiful territory from the 4 states that we cover.”



Richards spoke about his hopes for the command going forward.



“I want the reputation of NTAG Great Lakes to be such that everyone wants to go to Great Lakes,” said Richards. “That's where I want to be, and I know they got a great team there. They take care of their sailors.”



Rolfs reflected on being able to ring the command bell for the first time in years before leaving the command.



“I believe it was May 1st of 2024, was the first time we made a goal, and we got to ring the bell for the first time here at Great Lakes in 6 or 7 years,” said Rolfs. “Being able to ring the bell and be champions for one month, for the first time in 7 years, where people said we can't do it, is my single favorite memory of my 21-year naval career.”



For additional information contact Colin Sheridan, NTAG Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer, at colin.m.sheridan.mil@us.navy.mil.



About Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG):

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes covers Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Eastern Wisconsin and Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Headquartered in North Chicago, IL, NTAG Great Lakes has 30 recruiting stations and employs more than 150 military and non-military personnel.

-USN-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2025 Date Posted: 06.13.2025 12:52 Story ID: 500575 Location: ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Great Lakes Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Colin Sheridan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.