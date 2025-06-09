Army Mad Scientist hosts Global Perspectives virtual event with allies and partners

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The Army Mad Scientist Initiative hosted a virtual event titled “Global Perspectives on the Operational Environment: Indo-Pacific” last month in coordination with the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Foreign Liaison Officers.



To understand the challenges our pacing threat poses in the Indo-Pacific region and broaden our understanding of the OE from the perspectives of our allies and partners, the event featured senior leaders and speakers from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.



Ian Sullivan, deputy chief of staff, Intelligence, TRADOC G-2, stated, “The relationship that we have with our allies and partners is priceless. I think it’s the great advantage that we all have in the Indo-Pacific, particularly as we look at the adversaries that we all think about.”



The mission of Mad Scientist is to help inform the Army about emerging trends in the OE. It is vital that we incorporate our allies and partners’ concerns and perspectives when seeking to understand the challenges our adversaries pose in the region. This enables us to better inform the Army regarding the broader implications of the OE.



“A premier action agent for exchanges, in many ways, is the TRADOC G-2,” said John Spiszer, director, International Army Programs Directorate, TRADOC. “Mr. Sullivan and his team are really focused [on learning] from and [teaching] our partners as we move forward through these venues.”



The Army Mad Scientist Initiative is planning to host a virtual event with The College of William and Mary in fall 2025, focusing on great power competition and conflict in an age of authoritarian collusion.



To review the “Global Perspectives on the Operational Environment: Indo-Pacific” event agenda, presenter biographies, presentations, and videos, please visit Army Mad Scientist at https://community.apan.org/wg/tradoc-g2/mad-scientist/p/indopac.

