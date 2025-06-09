Comfort in Purpose

By Meghan Sawitzke , Ball State University



FORT KNOX, Ky. - The Cadets assigned to 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, woke up before the sun to complete the Army Fitness Test, on June 8, 2025. After a long day of travel, they quickly realized there was no room for a negative mentality.



They were pushed to their limits as they conducted each event of the AFT. These included the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, plank and two-mile run. They were exhausted and uncomfortable, but that didn’t stop them.



The motivation fueling Cadet Cecily Charles, University of Delaware, was the thousands of names heard during a 9/11 memorial.



“I remember standing there and saying, ‘I want to serve my country so that no one ever has to read 3,000 American names who died in an attack,’” said Charles. “I felt a calling to serve my country.”



Every Cadet has a purpose for being at Cadet Summer Training. Whether that’s a battle buddy cheering them on, encouragement from family or an experience that changed their perspective.



For many Cadets, including Cadet Ian Melius, Penn State University, it’s all about staying engaged.



“Boredom is the real killer. You’re going to go slower, lose interest, and give up,” said Melius. “But if everyone is being loud and encouraging, you are going to work off confidence. If they are being annoying, you will work off anger.”



To stay involved, many of the platoons created mottos to help keep a positive atmosphere and foster bonds among each other. One platoon, named the Big Dogs, keeps their energy up through yelling out three loud barks every time they get in formation.



While Cadets cheered each other on by yelling “one more, one more, you got this,” and “finish strong,” many of the Cadets realized it is a lot more fun when everyone is motivating each other with a little healthy competition.



“It sucks during it, but you keep your battle rhythm and finish strong,” said Melius. “You have to remember, it’s a temporary thing.”



Many Cadets pushed themselves farther out of their comfort zone than they anticipated. When they are put in uncomfortable scenarios due to physical exertion, they think back to the reason they are here.



“Almost everything you do in the Army is going to make you uncomfortable in some way,” said Charles. “Those who succeed are going to be the ones who adapt to that and accept it in order to improve.”

