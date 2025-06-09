The last interview: A conversation with Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Adkison

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Adkison of 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Adkison of 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 3rd Infantry Division, listens closely to the plans and operations of the air mission brief in order to fully integrate with 3rd Brigade Combat Team (BCT), 82nd Airborne Division's, combined arms maneuvers during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 17, 2024. 3rd CAB's integration with a BCT provides the commander with options such as air assault, attack aviation, reconnaissance, and other aviation core competencies; these options, applied effectively, provide capabilities currently unmatched by our adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson) see less | View Image Page

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga. – In a military career, there are defining moments that shape a leader, such as their first command, their most challenging deployment, and their proudest salute. However, some moments resonate beyond rank and title, one such moment is the final conversation with the Soldiers they have led. For Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Chung Adkison, this poignant moment occurred during his final interview with the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade in a room filled with questions, reflections, and stories.

After decades of dedicated service and having completed his tenure as a Command Sgt. Maj., Adkison isn’t stepping away due to obligation; he’s stepping away because he has truly earned every stripe, every salute, and every story. With retirement approaching, his next chapter will focus on family and mentorship. This final conversation was not merely a reflection on the past, it was about leaving behind a philosophy, a legacy, and a blueprint for future leaders who are still emerging.

Adkison's path to joining the Army wasn’t clearly defined. Like many soldiers, he enlisted during a time of personal exploration, seeking something greater than himself. Throughout the years, he discovered more than just a career; he found a true calling.

“At first, it was just something to do,” he recalled. “But over time, it became purpose.”

His purpose became clear through significant moments in his early career. During his last interview, he mentioned that watching “We Were Soldiers” alongside actual veterans of the Battle of the Ia Drang Valley at Landing Zone X-Ray reminded him of the importance of the uniform he wore.

“At that moment, I understood that I wasn’t just in the Army; I was part of something much larger, a legacy," Adkison said.

During the interview, Adkison emphasized a fundamental truth: leadership is not defined by one’s position but rather by presence, mindset, and accountability. His leadership style evolved from a focus on tactical execution to one centered on human connection. He credits this transformation to his experiences, self-reflection, and the influence of mentors.

“You have to grow your leadership mind,” Adkison said. “Leadership isn’t easy, and it’s not always physical. Eventually, it becomes mental. It’s about how you treat people, how you see them.”

His belief led him to distill his approach into what he referred to as the Six Laws of Leadership, a personal framework developed from lived experience rather than academic sources.

These principles were not just theoretical for Adkison, they were forged in the barracks, refined in the motor pool, and tested in combat. They supported him through hardship and triumph, and now, they serve as parting wisdom for those still in uniform.





Presence: Your presence speaks before you do, it defines how you are perceived and shapes others’ responses.





Engaged Leadership: Leaders must stay invested in their people, their mission, and the realities their Soldiers face.





Accountability: This applies to both you and your formation; it means not only enforcing standards but also recognizing contributions.





Standards and Discipline: The small things matter; from how we blouse our boots to how we perform maintenance, standards shape our culture.





Ensure Your Audio Matches Your Video: Walk the walk. Always.





Trust: The final law, and arguably the most important, is that “you have to earn trust,” he said. “And that starts with the first five.”





Some of his proudest memories with the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were the symbolic moments, such as the brigade run under the arch of firetrucks or the unified voices of NCOs reciting the Creed during Backbone Week.

“It was powerful,” you could feel the pride, everyone was in sync, fully aware of what it meant to be part of something larger," Adkison said.

Some of his most cherished memories were not loud or ceremonial. One stands out from his time leading a maintenance platoon that was struggling when he first took over. Through mentorship, accountability, and belief, he helped transform that platoon.

“They were six feet deep when I arrived,” he said. “I watched them come into the light.”

That transformation and witnessing people rise is what motivated Adkison each day. In one of the most personal moments of the interview, he reflected on the pride he felt when his son decided to join the Army. Although they never had the chance to share a flight together as they had hoped, the bond they share, built on mutual service and respect, is unbreakable.

As he prepares to transition to the next chapter of his life, Adkison is not interested in pursuing titles or remaining tied to aviation. Instead, he dreams of returning to Hawaii to mentor young JROTC students, offering guidance to those who, like him in the past, are simply trying to find their path.

“Surround yourself with people who bring value to your life,” he advised. “Don’t worry about the ones talking behind your back. There’s a reason they’re back there. Just be the best version of you.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Adkison's final interview was not a farewell; it was a final formation, an opportunity to convey insights that cannot be captured in written doctrine. His reflections were authentic and vulnerable, lacking the polish of a podium speech but rich with truth.

In the end, he reminded us that leadership is not simply about the volume of your voice but about how profoundly your words resonate long after you have stepped away.