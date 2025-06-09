815th Engineer Company Beaver Valley Horse Club Project

Photo By Spc. Anna Welchel | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 815th Engineer Company, 142nd Engineer Battalion, 141st...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Anna Welchel | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 815th Engineer Company, 142nd Engineer Battalion, 141st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, North Dakota Army National Guard, cut siding for the Beaver Valley Horse Club Project crow’s nest building, Strasburg, North Dakota, June 9, 2025. This training provided Soldiers with real world experience and the community with a safe and improved arena. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Anna Welchel) see less | View Image Page

STRASBURG, N.D. – U.S. Army Soldiers with the North Dakota Army National Guard’s 815th Engineer Company supported the Beaver Valley Horse Club in Strasburg, North Dakota, by improving its facilities during annual training, June 1–12, 2025.



The project included road construction, arena improvements, announcer booth installation, and drainage development. It was conducted as part of the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training program, a unique training opportunity available only within the United States and its territories that delivers joint training to increase deployment readiness.



“The projects, like this community project, is very important for the Soldiers of the unit.” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Neil Horner who is the readiness noncommissioned officer for Detachment 1 of the 815th Engineer Company. “They get to see start to finish progress projects, progress and completion of projects, and how to actually start and build a road in our aspect of a building, as well as building a structure that will be utilized for years to come for an organization such as this.”



The 815th Engineer Company is headquartered in Edgeley with detachments in Wishek and Libon. The unit’s mission focuses on constructing and maintaining infrastructure.



“We brought some new Soldiers with us so that they could get the opportunity to do some hands-on learning.” Said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Pikaski who is the third platoon sergeant with the 815th Engineer Company and also an instructor with the 164th Regional Training Institute. “Seeing them be able to learn, quite a few of them have never used steel siding or this type of framing and construction; and then honestly, seeing their faces at the end product is my favorite because this is something that they get to see that they did that will hopefully last 40-60 years, and then also the community, a few people have stopped out, and they're just loving it.”



Soldiers also expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended by the surrounding communities during their training.



“Strasburg has been very welcoming to us, the community as a whole, we also get our meals in Linton, and they have just been amazing. It has boosted morale so much.” Staff Sgt. Jacques Rutledge, who is the first squad leader in Detachment one of the 815th Engineer Company. “So thank you Strasburg and the surrounding community.”



The partnership between the 815th Engineer Company and the Beaver Valley Horse Club highlights the mutual benefit of IRT missions, enhancing Soldier readiness through real-world hands-on training while strengthening relationships with the local communities. The completed improvements stand as a lasting example of service, cooperation, and the National Guard’s enduring commitment to North Dakota. More information on IRT projects can be found here, irt.defense.gov.