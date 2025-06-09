ACS offers financial tips to beat the summer heat

By Angela Crosland



Summer in South Carolina is amazing – sunshine, beaches, and fun! But all that fun can quickly add up. The Army Community Service Financial Readiness Program wants to help you enjoy the season without stressing your wallet. Here are some tips to keep your finances cool while the temperatures rise.



Plan for Peak Energy Costs: South Carolina summers mean high air conditioning bills. Take steps to conserve energy! Utilize programmable thermostats, seal drafts around windows and doors, and consider using fans to circulate air. Run major appliances like dishwashers and laundry machines during off-peak hours (often evenings or weekends) when electricity rates are lower. Check with your utility provider for potential energy audit programs or rebates.



Free & Low-Cost Fun: You don’t need to spend a fortune to have a great summer. Fort Jackson offers a wealth of recreational opportunities – take advantage of the pools, gyms, and outdoor spaces! Have you visited Palmetto Falls Waterpark? It’s a jewel in our local community. Explore hiking trails, and free community events.



Are you Road Trip Ready? Plan your route and budget for gas, food, and activities before you go. Pack snacks and drinks to avoid expensive convenience store stops.



Back-to-School Sneak Peek: Summer is a great time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping. Keep an eye out for Tax Free Weekend, sales and clearance items now to save later.



Do It Yourself Delights: Instead of expensive entertainment, get creative! Have a backyard BBQ, host a game night, or start a family garden.



Don’t Forget Your Budget! Summer spending can easily creep up. Continue tracking your expenses and sticking to your budget. Even small savings add up over time.



The Fort Jackson Financial Readiness Program is here for you! We offer workshops, one-on-one counseling, and resources to help you achieve your financial goals.



Visit us 9810 Liberty Division Road, Fort Jackson or call (803) 751-5256 to learn more. Our services are available to all active and retired Servicemember, their ID Card Family members, and Department of Defense civilians.



Let’s make this a summer of fun and financial success.

Date Taken: 06.12.2025 Date Posted: 06.13.2025