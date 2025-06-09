Library bash kicks off summer reading program

The library is more than just books and being ‘shushed’ for being loud. It’s a place where children can come participate in cool events and earn incentives for reading.



On June 6, the Thomas Lee Hall “Post” Library kicked off its summer reading program with a bash.



Mariah Lovitk, supervisory librarian, said the Summer Reading Program, which runs from June 1 – July 31, is a way to get “everyone going and excited” to read.



“Every year we host a summer reading program where you read for incentives, like for however many minutes you read you will win a prize,” she said.



The Post Library can also be a place for fun throughout the summer as it many different programs and activities for the kids.



“Monday, we have movies, Tuesday we have Creativity Club, Wednesday is Lego Club, Thursday is Story Time and Friday we have partnerships … like with Outdoor Rec,” she added. “One of the favorites is stuffed animal sleepovers.”



Even though she is a librarian, she was no stranger to Fort Jackson or the Post Library before working there.



The self-professed “military brat” has been at Fort Jackson for a while.

“My father actually retired from here in 2008,” Lovitk said. “This has been home since then.”



The Post Library is also a place of fond memories.



“I used to come here to study with one of my class mates,” she added. “We would walk up from housing and get a study room … and do homework then."



The newest generation is also ready to make memories at the Post Library during the Summer Reading Program.



For Kaitlyn Autlaw, a spouse of a drill sergeant in 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment, the kick off of the reading program is “good to let the kids get some energy out.”



Autlaw has been on post for a year and a half and finds it “hard when you have a drill sergeant for spouse, you kind of feel alone sometimes. It’s nice to have other people who are in similar situations, and with kids in the same boat, and can come together” at these events.



The library is “a common ground for everyone to meet, especially when they do events during the summer such as Lego Club,” she said

“It’s a good place to make connections and have fun.”



Her kids who like the Lego Club and Story Time “love it.”



They are looking to read so much they earn every incentive.



Patrons only “have to do is call or come by to sign up,” for the events, Lovitk said.



On top of that patrons can go online to sign up as well.

