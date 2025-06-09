Post holds 'Victory Week,' a weeklong birthday bash

“We are going to celebrate this week two birthdays,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, before a post run, June 9, “the 108th birthday for Fort Jackson, taking us back to June of 1917, and then the Army’s 250th birthday, taking us back to 1775.”



He spoke to Soldiers before the first in a week-long series of events called “Victory Week.”



“You are part of our history,” he said. “You are making history. You’re the reason why we have freedom.”



Hood said he and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs were proud of their service.



“We owe you a great tribute,” he added before leading a short run. “So this week, while we reflect on birthdays, I’d ask you to pause at some point and reflect on … the many men and women that served before us, so that we could be here today.



“This week we’re going to have a number of activities, starting off today with a great run, and several competitions throughout the week,” he said.



The highlights of the week included sporting events, and organizational day with an appearance by the U.S. Army Parachute Demonstration Team, the Golden Knights, and culminating in a ball to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday.

