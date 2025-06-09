MEDCoE Symposium highlights research on Soldier Health, Readiness

Graduate students from the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence came together for the 17th Annual Graduate School Research and Education Symposium at the University of Texas San Antonio Medical School, June 6.

The symposium is a capstone event for graduate school faculty, researchers, clinicians and healthcare administrators across the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs and partners in civilian community to provide updates on research projects on issues concerning health and readiness of service members and veterans.

MEDCoE’s Department of Graduate Education hosts the event annually to a growing audience. The Department of Graduate Education’s approximately 1,500 students from 14 accredited Masters and Doctoral programs can examine poster abstract summaries of studies from fellow students and provide and listen to presentations on selected studies. The event includes keynote speeches from leaders in military and veteran medicine, selected research presentations and posters presentations for approximately 50 studies from students.

The overarching theme is “Shaping the Future of Military Medicine,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col Sherry Kwon, Assistant Professor for the Army-Baylor Doctoral Program in Physical Therapy. “This conference is part of what makes our programs consistently rank as some of the best in the U.S.”

U.S. News and World Reports ranked six MEDCoE graduate programs among the best in the nation in their 2024 report. U.S. News and World Reports ranked the graduate program in Anesthesia Nursing as second out of 131 programs and the Army-Baylor Doctor of Physical Therapy program eleventh out of 245 programs, among others.

The UTSA Medical School Foyer was packed with participants discussing and analyzing research abstracts and findings for the poster presentations. The site which resembled a large science fair included posters studying everything from the effects of leave or nicotine use on Soldier health to the association of dining facility use and food availability on Soldier readiness.

U.S. Army Maj. Christina Deehl, a Registered Dietician from MEDCoE’s Directorate of Training and Doctrine, provided a selected presentation on her study, “The Influence of Diet, Physical Fitness and Sleep on Musculoskeletal Injury Risk in U.S. Army Soldiers.” Deehl’s study focuses on determining how the three factors affect the readiness of Soldiers at three bases across the Army.

Lt. Col. Kwon stated she hopes to expand the reach of GSRES to additional military and civilian partner organizations to use GSRES as a platform to set the stage for transformation within military medicine.

