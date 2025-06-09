2nd Network Battalion Welcomes New Commanding Officer

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew S. Walker relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of 2d Network Battalion to Lt. Col. Glenn W. Berdela, Jr., during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lejeune, N.C., on June 13, 2025.



Lt. Col. Walker assumed command on June 9, 2023, becoming the second commanding officer of the battalion. Under his leadership, 2d Network Battalion conducted Department of Defense Information Network Operations (DODIN Ops) and Defensive Cyberspace Operations (DCO) in general support of Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Central Command, Marine Corps Installations Command, II Marine Expeditionary Force and other tenant activities. These efforts enhanced freedom of action across warfighting domains while denying adversaries the ability to disrupt operations through cyberspace.



“The network services, security and defense that 2d Network Battalion delivers daily are essential to enabling the warfighter on the edge,” said Lt. Col. Walker. “The accomplishments over the past two years are a direct result of the dedication and expertise of every Marine, Federal Civilian and Contractor teammate within 2d Network Battalion.”



During his tenure, the battalion expanded its role as a critical enabler of the Marine Corps’ digital warfighting capability. 2d Network Battalion sustained and defended local and building area networks across Marine Corps installations, ensuring resilient and secure access to the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN) for supported units.



“It’s been my privilege to lead 2d Network Battalion,” said Lt. Col. Walker. “I have full confidence they will build upon their strong foundation, continuing to deliver the reliable and secure cyber battlespace the supported forces depend on.”



Lt. Col. Glenn W. Berdela, Jr., who most recently served as the G-6 Operations Officer for II Marine Expeditionary Force, takes command with over 18 years of experience in communications and cyberspace operations. His career includes key assignments with 8th Communications Battalion, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, and U.S. Special Operations Command. A Naval War College graduate, Berdela brings operational, joint and strategic-level experience well-suited to lead the battalion through its next phase of development.



“It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to join the 2d Network Battalion team,” said Lt. Col. Berdela. “The Marines, civilians and contractors in the battalion are of the highest quality and character.”



Under Lt. Col. Berdela’s leadership, the battalion is poised to continue its critical work in cyberspace operations, driving further advancements in secure and reliable communications to support Marine Corps operations globally.



“I look forward to collaborating with them to continue providing essential enterprise support and innovative solutions to the Fleet Marine Force and Marine Corps installations,” said Lt. Col. Berdela.



The battalion, which was activated on June 3, 2021, plays a vital role in securing and defending the MCEN, enabling Marines to conduct operations in an increasingly digital and contested environment. Operating within the Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group (MCCOG), the battalion works alongside two other network battalions to provide comprehensive cybersecurity coverage for the Marine Corps, ensuring freedom of action across the information environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2025 Date Posted: 06.13.2025 09:45 Story ID: 500544 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Network Battalion Welcomes New Commanding Officer, by SSgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.