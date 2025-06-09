Inside the Mission of the Buffalo District Regulatory Branch

From Lake Erie to the wetlands of upstate New York, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District’s Regulatory Branch is playing a crucial role in preserving the nation’s aquatic resources — all while balancing the needs of progress and development.



At its core, the Regulatory Branch’s mission is about balance, “We aim to serve the public by balancing the protection and reasonable use of aquatic resources for the nation,” said Shaina Souder, a biologist with the Buffalo District’s Regulatory Branch.



That means issuing permits, determining jurisdictional boundaries of wetlands and waterways, and coordinating with environmental protection programs — all to ensure that any development or land-use change respects the vital ecosystems of the region.



The scope of the work is both vast and deeply technical. Regulatory team members come from backgrounds in biology, physical sciences, and engineering, and even with that foundation, it can take years to become fully proficient.



“It typically takes two to three years to be at a point where one could work fully independently,” Souder explained. “But regulators are always learning, that’s one of the things that makes the job so great.”



Charlotte Buechi, a biologist in Regulatory’s New York Section, was drawn to the field while studying wetlands and environmental law in college.



“I would love for there to be zero impacts to our nation’s amazing wetlands and waters, but I know that is basically impossible in the world that we have today,” she said. “What drew me to regulatory is that here I can work with applicants to find the best way to avoid, minimize and potentially mitigate these impacts that have become so common in our growing world.”



And change is a constant. Over her 15 years in the program, Souder has seen the pace of regulatory updates pick up significantly.



“Since around 2015, we’ve been facing large regulation changes regularly — yearly, quarterly and sometimes even monthly,” she said. “Regulators need to be ‘agents of adaptation,’ ready to switch gears and learn. Our Buffalo team has been great at working together to accomplish the mission.”



For Buechi, one of the most interesting aspects of the job is the amount of coordination that goes into the permitting process.



“We work with both state and federal agencies, like the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Department of State for Coastal Consistency and the Canal Corporation, to make sure every aspect of a project complies with the appropriate regulations,” she explained. “And we also frequently coordinate with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding endangered and threatened species. There’s a lot more collaboration than people might realize.”



That mission takes them beyond the office, too. While much of the work is done at a desk, regulators frequently get into the field — often with environmental consultants — to collect data and assess the ecological value of project sites.



“Here in Buffalo District, we’re lucky to have a variety of terrain and ecological environments,” said Souder.



From the Great Lakes to topographic wetlands and historical lake plains in Ohio and New York, each location offers something new.



“It keeps the job interesting and allows us to build relationships with agencies across different states and industries.”



It also requires a unique set of skills, “Knowledge about wetlands and environmental law were two things that helped me when I first started,” said Buechi. “Experience communicating with other agencies — whether state, federal, volunteer, or private — is also really helpful. But even if you’re new to some of it, there’s a culture of support here. We’re all still learning and asking questions.”



With such a broad skill set — part scientist, part engineer, part environmental advocate — Souder describes the role as being a “jack of all trades.” More than that, it’s a role that brings with it a sense of purpose.



“Regulating the waters and providing protection to them while balancing the public’s development needs is an honor,” said Souder. “As a Buffalo District Regulator, I take great pride in serving my nation and executing my duties.”

