Joint Forces Six Speed Mentorship Event Fosters Growth and Connection at NMRTC Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. – Sailors at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda participated in the Joint Forces Six Speed Mentorship event, June 10, 2025.



This event was an opportunity for leaders to offer guidance, support, and foster a positive and inclusive environment for mentorship to help increase the deployability of Sailors, also contributing to the retainment of service members amongst all ranks and service branches.



The event brought together mentors and mentees in a series of short, structured conversations, giving junior Sailors the opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance on topics ranging from professional growth to personal challenges.



“Mentorship is important because it allows those who are senior to train their relief,” said Master Chief Chevas Watts, the senior enlisted leader for the Directorate for Surgery. “Through mentorship, we’re able to share wisdom from our experiences and help Sailors understand what to expect in their careers.”



Watts noted that while traditional mentorship has always existed in the Navy, the speed mentorship format offers unique value by creating an environment for direct, candid interaction.



“I’ve had mentors throughout my career, but not in this kind of forum,” Watts said. “Sitting down with someone across from you—whether it’s a master chief, first class petty officer, or chief petty officer—opens the door for personal, impactful conversations.”



For Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Damian Gutierrez-Ortega, assigned to the Allergy and Immunology Clinic, the event was both informative and encouraging.



“This type of mentorship helps us learn things we wouldn’t otherwise know,” said Gutierrez Ortega. “Whether it’s PCS processes, financial issues, or family concerns, knowing someone has been through it and can guide you makes all the difference.”



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Keon Waldron, a dental hygienist assigned to the Directorate for Dental Services, also participated as a mentor and organizer of the event; he emphasized the value of building bridges between paygrades.



“Speed mentorship gives us a chance to pass on knowledge and fill in the gaps that might otherwise go unnoticed,” Waldron said. “We want junior Sailors to be successful and prepared mentorship helps guide them in the right direction.”



Waldron also serves as the assistant command fitness leader and is a member of NMRTC Bethesda’s Health and Wellness Committee.



Events like Speed Mentorship are part of a broader effort at NMRTC Bethesda to create a command climate that supports personal and professional development, empowering Sailors at every stage of their careers, aligning with the retainment of Navy Medicine shipmates.

