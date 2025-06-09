Through the fire: 18th MUNS Airmen save local national

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — Two U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Munitions Squadron received certificates of appreciation and Wing-level acknowledgments after saving the life of an Okinawa national, June 9, 2025.

At around 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2025, Airmen 1st Class Kaden Audinet and Jacob Betancourt, both 18th MUNS storage munitions technicians, were traveling down Okinawa’s Highway 74, just outside Kadena’s Air Base’s northern fence line.

“It was just another day,” Betancourt said.

As traffic slowed, they noticed a wreckage down the road. Two vehicles had collided at a nearby intersection, causing one vehicle to burst into flames.

“At first, it was very surprising,” Audinet said. “You usually don’t think ‘oh, today there’ll be a major vehicle accident and I’ll have to save someone’s life.’”

The burning vehicle had three passengers, two of which were able to escape the wreckage. One, however, was unable to exit the vehicle.

Realizing the situation, Audit and Betancourt leapt into action.

The Airmen navigated through fire and twisted metal to save the trapped civilian.

After moving the passenger from the wreckage, Audit and Betancourt checked all three civilians for major injuries while waiting for first responders to arrive, drawing from their previous tactical combat casualty care training sessions.

“As munitions technicians, we practice TCCC often,” Audinet said. “Our job deals with various hazards, so we need to be prepared to respond swiftly to any events involving injuries.”

After ensuring the civilians were okay, they also engaged in the initial fire extinguishing, and minimized the damage, borrowing fire extinguishers from the Road Station Kadena and a local food vendor located near the site.

When first responders arrived, the Airmen not only debriefed the situation, but aided in the transfer of passengers.

Audit and Betancourt received recognition for their heroic actions from U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, during a public ceremony on March 7, 2025.

Certificates of appreciation were also awarded to both Airmen by the Kadena Town Nirai Fire Department during a ceremony at Nirai Fire Department Headquarters, Kadena Town, Japan on June 9, 2025.

“These awards demonstrate our heartfelt respect and gratitude [to Audit and Betancourt],” Tetsuya Furumi, Nirai Fire Department fire chief said. “They carried out prompt and accurate rescue and firefighting activities during the accident.”

Today, Audit and Betancourt continue their duties at the 18th Wing, ensuring the safe storage, handling and maintenance of Kadena’s munitions stockpile.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2025 Date Posted: 06.13.2025 01:27 Story ID: 500530 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Through the fire: 18th MUNS Airmen save local national, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.