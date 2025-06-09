USSF INDOPACOM Brig. Gen. Mastalir visit

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, visited counterparts across various organizations in Okinawa, Japan, to ensure USSF assets and Guardians were postured to support U.S. Joint partners on May 14, 2025.



As the Theater Joint Forces Space Component Commander, and senior U.S. Guardian in the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility, Brig. Gen Mastalir’s trip was critical in optimizing space power with our joint forces, allies, and partners to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“This engagement reinforced our strategic relationship,” said U.S. Space Force Capt. April Dawes, U.S. Space Forces-Japan director intelligence and event project officer. “Brig Gen Mastalir's presence underscores Japan’s critical role, emphasizing the need to synchronize space efforts within the Indo-Pacific.”



Following its recent establishment, U.S. Space Forces-Japan (SFJ) serves as the central point for coordination space activities in the region. SFJ’s mission is to synchronize and integrate regional space efforts to enhance Joint Force effectiveness & advance the US-Japan Alliance.



“One of our greatest strengths is the ability to tailor space capabilities to the unique challenges of each region,” said Mastalir. “In the Indo-Pacific, where we operate over vast distances in a contested space environment, our focus is on defending the Joint Force from space-enabled threats, integrating space operations with INDOPACOM missions, and deepening cooperation with our allies. We ensure Guardians are trained with a deep understanding of the region, so our capabilities meet mission-specific needs.”



Guardians deliver essential space capabilities such as secure communications, navigation, and missile warning - that enhance operational effectiveness and decision-making. During the tour, Mastalir underscored the importance of bolstering partnerships with allies like Japan and Australia to promote space security through unity and cooperation.

