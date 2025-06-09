NAVFAC Pacific Awards $15.4 Million Contract for New Aircraft Maintenance Facility at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a $15,482,554 firm-fixed-price contract to Acciona CMS Australia LLC of Maumee, Ohio, for the construction of a new aircraft maintenance support facility at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal, Australia.



“The project represents a major strategic advantage for both the United States Air Force and RAAF and will dramatically enhance power projection capabilities in the Asia-Pacific area of responsibility,” said Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) Detachment 2 Deputy Commander Lee Conesa. “AFIMSC and NAVFAC's unwavering commitment, overcoming initial setbacks with decisive action, ensured this final award of a five-project RAAF Base Tindal military construction program. This achievement is a testament to the power of a strong partnership and shared strategic vision for the Indo-Pacific theater.”



The facility will support USAF squadron operations and provide the required space to support personnel with administration, training and briefing spaces, and equipment storage. Work will be performed at RAAF Base Tindal, Australia with an expected completion date of February 2027.



“The 2024 National Defence Strategy highlighted the importance of a networked and resilient set of northern bases to enhance force projection,” said USFPI Director General – Force Posture Initiatives Branch International Policy Division Brig. Michael Say. “Under USFPI Australia and the U.S. are investing in a range of upgrades to key bases to enhance our collective ability to respond to regional crisis, conflicts and contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.”



Post award construction oversite will be provided from NAVFAC Pacific Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Australia and marks another construction milestone for the U.S. Force Posture Initiative (USFPI) and Australia team.



NAVFAC Pacific ROICC Australia oversees, along with its Australian counterparts, the execution of military construction projects at RAAF Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2025 Date Posted: 06.12.2025 Story ID: 500525