Honorary commander connection provides unique training opportunity for Dyess Airmen

Photo By Airman Caleb Schellenberg | U.S. Air Force senior non-commissioned officers from Dyess Air Force Base attend a project management course at Hardin-Simmons University, Abilene, Texas, June 2, 2025. Thanks to the partnership between the 7th Healthcare Operations Squadron and Dr. Janelle O'Connell, 7th HCOS honorary commander and former Dean of the College of Health Professions at HSU, senior enlisted leaders from Dyess were able to attend the course on the HSU campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)

The honorary commander program at Dyess Air Force Base continues to forge strong bonds and foster valuable partnerships that are mutually beneficial between the base and the local community. A recent example highlights how these community connections can address critical needs and enhance training opportunities for military personnel.



When Dr. Janelle O'Connell, the 7th Healthcare Operations Squadron's honorary commander, recognized the need for a dedicated space for senior enlisted leaders to attend a project management course, she was able to facilitate the use of Hardin-Simmons University facilities. From June 2-6, 2025, senior enlisted leaders from various career fields attended a five-day course at HSU. “We’re happy to partner with Dyess and help them in any way we can,” said Dr. O’Connell. “We wanted to give them a comfortable facility where they can enjoy their training and get the most out of it.”



The project management course provided Airmen with knowledge and tools to effectively manage projects of all sizes, from small initiatives to large operations. These skills are directly applicable to their roles within the Air Force and may contribute to increased efficiency and effectiveness across the base.



“This course not only benefits the Air Force, but it also benefits our personal lives after we take the uniform off,” said Master Sgt. Gerald Creech, 7th MDG first sergeant. “To be able to provide the opportunity for people to better themselves is critical, and without the honorary commander program and the relationship that was built between the 7th HCOS commander and her honorary commander, we would not have been able to host that many people or have all the proper equipment to facilitate the highest level of learning.”



As the former Dean of College of Health Professions and Professor of Physical Therapy at HSU, Dr. O'Connell recognized the importance of providing a fresh space for Dyess Airmen to take part in this course, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the curriculum, with minimal operational interruptions.



The Dyess Honorary Commander program is a vital component of the base's community outreach efforts. Pairing local civic leaders with squadrons and groups on base, the program fosters mutual understanding and collaboration. Honorary commanders gain firsthand insight into the mission and challenges faced by Dyess personnel, while Airmen benefit from the expertise and connections of their civilian counterparts.



"The success of this project highlights the power of the honorary commander program," said Lt. Col. Nicole Ward, 7th HCOS commander. "Dr. O'Connell's dedication and her ability to connect the Air Force with valuable community resources have made a significant impact. It's a testament to the relationship between Dyess AFB and the Abilene community, and demonstrates a creative way to leverage the program for our Airmen’s benefit."



This initiative is just one example of how the honorary commander program is strengthening the bond between Dyess and the local community. Through collaborative efforts like this, Dyess AFB and its community partners are working together to ensure a long-lasting and supportive environment for Airmen and their families.