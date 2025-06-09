1946th Strives For Excellence During Annual Training

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Soldiers with the 1946th Financial Company, D.C. National Guard, sharpen their finance expertise, build resilience, and uphold their commitment to excellence during annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap.



The consolidated training event brought together units across the D.C. National Guard to maintain readiness for domestic and overseas missions.



“This training allows us to remain technically proficient in our core competency,” said 1st Sgt. Sahib Singh, 1946th Financial Company. “This situation doesn’t happen often, but if we’re in an austere environment and there are service members in need of funds, then you’d have a setup like this—with external supporting units as well.”



Singh added, “Being in an austere environment challenges Soldiers both mentally and physically. Getting them comfortable in uncomfortable settings builds confidence and resiliency.”



Finance Soldiers play a critical role in sustaining mission momentum by ensuring accurate and timely pay and allowances for service members.



“Some people believe we're financial advisors, but that's not what we do,” said Staff Sgt. Travis Powell. “A military finance company ensures service members receive their pay and allowances. Especially when they're deployed, it gives them peace of mind so they can focus on the mission, not whether their families are being taken care of financially.”



Powell, who joined the National Guard to serve while building a civilian career, said, “The National Guard allows me to serve both my community and my country. Whether it’s here at home or across the globe, we’re protecting the ones we love and defending the freedoms of others.”



“I love having an impact on my Soldiers’ careers,” he added. “That’s what keeps me going.”



Spc. Devin Montgomery, who placed third in the District of Columbia National Guard “Top Shot” competition, credited his leadership for the unit’s high morale and performance.



“First Sergeant Singh and Staff Sergeant Powell push us to be great and always make sure we have what we need to be the best finance unit we can be,” said Montgomery. “They’ve made sure both my internal and external needs are met.”



Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, commander of the D.C. National Guard’s Land Component Command, recognized the unit’s performance at Fort Indiantown Gap while presenting Montgomery with an award for marksmanship.



“This is the most motivated finance unit I’ve ever seen,” Maceri said. His recognition echoed the unit’s culture of high standards, strong leadership, and personal growth—values consistently demonstrated throughout the training.



Singh later added, “Our motto is ‘strive for excellence in all that we do.’”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2025 Date Posted: 06.12.2025 Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US