Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains Holds Change of Command

SAINT PAUL, Minn., June 12, 2025 - Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains held a formal Change of Command ceremony at the Minnesota State Capitol in Saint Paul, Minn., June 12, 2025, where Commander Jonny “DOZER” Kane relinquished command to Commander Mark Rittenhouse.



During the ceremony, Cmdr. Kane, who has served as commanding officer since Dec. 2023, was recognized for exemplary leadership in guiding the region’s recruiting mission across the seven states that fall under the Northern Plains area of responsibility. Under his leadership, NTAG Northern Plains was able to overcome significant obstacles and bolster recruiting numbers that led the command to meet yearly requirements for the first time in three years.

“During my time as commanding officer I had the privilege to lead the exceptional Sailors and civilians under my charge to shatter expectations, break down barriers, and overcome difficult conditions to propel us into a winning mindset,” said Cmdr, Kane. “Because of their continued dedication, resilience, and commitment to our Navy’s mission the team was able to bring us out from the ‘red’ and set us on a path of future success. I leave this command with immense pride and full of confidence in the team’s continued excellence under new leadership.”

Cmdr. Rittenhouse assumed command after being the executive officer to Cmdr. Kane, and brings a continued enthusiasm and commitment to excellence that will continue to drive the mission forward.

“I am humbled and honored to take command of NTAG Northern Plains,” said Cmdr. Rittenhouse. “Being part of the team before taking command has allowed me to see first-hand what our team is capable of, and I look forward to building on that legacy and working together to find the next generation of Navy leaders.”

NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin.

For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP).

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2025 Date Posted: 06.12.2025 17:01 Story ID: 500507 Location: SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains Holds Change of Command, by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.