Staff Sgt. Kavin Johnson: A Leader Defined by Service, Not Rank

U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Kavin Johnson, assigned to Alpha Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, poses for a photo after being recognized as the most outstanding Soldier of Alpha Battery for the 2025 annual training exercise. He consistently prioritized Soldier well-being, selfless service and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Following the selection process during this year’s annual training exercise, the leadership team of Alpha Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, identified Staff Sgt. Kavin Johnson as their most outstanding Soldier. His unwavering leadership and relentless commitment to Soldiers proved that leadership is built on putting people first. Not just his mastery of the equipment, but above all, his understanding that leadership is about people, was what made the greatest impact. Amid the tough 2025 annual training exercise at Camp Shelby, where the heat tested morale, his leadership and perseverance set him apart.



His proficiency was evident as he navigated through various ranks and roles, progressing from driver to gunner, then chief, and ultimately to platoon sergeant for Alpha Battery. Stemming from a call greater than himself, his motivation to enlist was not just a career choice but a purpose built on camaraderie, excellence, and the willingness to make an impact.



Staff Sgt. Johnson’s motivation during the toughest moments of training isn’t driven by personal ambition; it’s fueled by “the dudes,” as he puts it — the Soldiers he sees month after month who make the service worthwhile. Prioritizing Soldier well-being, even through the simplest acts like picking up coolers or making sure chow remains a priority, reinforces the principle of selfless service.



Receiving the recognition as the most outstanding Soldier was never an honor Johnson sought, but a nomination he deeply appreciates. He remains grounded in humility, crediting his leadership team, which inspires him every day. According to Johnson, the battery thrived during this demanding exercise not just because of honed tactics, but because its leaders rallied Soldiers through hardship and unwavering motivation.



Johnson’s biggest takeaway from this exercise — an echo all leaders should carry forward — is that no single idea is the right one. Collaborating, listening, and ensuring Soldiers feel valued are the hallmarks of effective leadership. A pillar of mentorship is building relationships, and Staff Sgt. Johnson maintains them by checking in, offering guidance, and modeling what right looks like.



His mindset in high-pressure situations reflects his nearly 10 years of experience: setbacks are only temporary, and true success is built on perseverance, teamwork and adaptability. He encourages Soldiers to embrace feedback not as criticism, but as a tool for growth — where adversity, while challenging, strengthens the readiness of the individual and the battery as a whole.



Staff Sgt. Johnson may not seek the spotlight, but his success illuminates the essence of military leadership: serving others, staying true to the mission, and leading with integrity. For leaders and junior Soldiers alike, his story is a powerful reminder that excellence is built on relationships, resilience, a commitment to the team, and, most importantly, in a field artillery battalion, the mission to “Hit ‘Em First!”



