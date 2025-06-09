Specialist Princess Crawford: A Rising Leader in the Tennessee Army National Guard

Photo By Capt. Shanika Willis | U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Princess Crawford, Bravo Battery, 1-181st Field...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Shanika Willis | U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Princess Crawford, Bravo Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, poses for a photo after being recognized as the most outstanding Soldier of Bravo Battery for the 2025 annual training exercise. She embodies the very essence of excellence, showing that greatness isn’t reserved for the seasoned; it belongs to those who refuse to settle. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere) see less | View Image Page

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Fresh out of Initial Entry and Advanced Individual Training, Specialist Princess Crawford has already made a memorable impact. As a 13M Gunner on the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, she entered her first unit, Bravo Battery of the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, with determination, resilience, and a hunger to learn. Though she is new to the Army, her command team saw something exceptional in her: enough to recognize her as the most outstanding Soldier of Bravo Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, for the 2025 annual training exercise.



Spc. Crawford’s willingness to push herself beyond expectations set her apart from her peers. For a new Gunner, annual training was a challenge while trying to master complex machinery. However, instead of being intimidated by the technical learning curve, she worked tirelessly to absorb the knowledge and refine her skills, facing every obstacle with unwavering ambition.



Her recognition as the most outstanding Soldier was a complete surprise. “I was really excited,” she says, humbled that her hard work did not go unnoticed. “As long as you do your best and put your best things forward, you will learn quickly,” she says. She emphasized that her new unit is rich with knowledge, filled with Soldiers who are willing to teach, support, and guide those who strive to improve.



She credits her battery for creating an environment where learning is welcomed and Soldiers push each other forward. This intense training has solidified an invaluable lesson: teamwork makes the mission smoother. The Soldiers in her truck and platoon motivated her to push harder, learn faster, and aspire to their level of skill and experience.



Crawford sees her recognition as inspiring others, particularly new Soldiers stepping into unfamiliar territory. Her approach to high-pressure situations is simple yet powerful: patience and motivation. Using perseverance as the key, she advises that not everything will go according to plan, but someone somewhere will help you get where you need to be.



She may be new to the Army, but she is proof that leadership is not measured in time. It’s measured in effort, attitude, and the ability to motivate those around you. Her story is one of trust, determination, and the undeniable power of teamwork. She embodies the very essence of excellence, showing that greatness isn’t reserved for the seasoned — it belongs to those who refuse to settle, and most importantly, in a field artillery battalion, those who are willing to “Hit ‘Em First!”



