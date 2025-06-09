Private First Class Taylor Manis: A Rising Force in the Tennessee Army National Guard

Photo By Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere | U.S. Army National Guard Private First Class Taylor Manis, assigned to the Fire...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere | U.S. Army National Guard Private First Class Taylor Manis, assigned to the Fire Direction Center, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, poses for a photo after being recognized as the most outstanding Soldier of the Fire Direction Center for the 2025 annual training exercise. He consistently prioritized Soldier well-being, selfless service and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere) see less | View Image Page

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Some Soldiers join the Army with a clear plan of what they want to do. Others, like Private First Class Taylor Manis, discover their calling during the journey. Initially, the promise of free college was at the top of the list, but what she found was something far greater: a world of camaraderie, challenge, and a mission that ignited her passion for service.



Witnessing the High Mobility Rocket System in action solidified her feeling that she was a part of something extraordinary. The precision, teamwork, and raw power all clicked. Being surrounded by inspirational leaders and Soldiers during this training period reinforced that this was meant to be.



What set her apart wasn't just skill: it was her ability to stay calm under pressure, so much so that when the moment of recognition came, Pfc. Manis was selected by her leadership team as the most outstanding Soldier in the Fire Direction Center during the 2025 annual training exercise — a shocking and humbling honor.



As the lowest-ranking Soldier in the room, attending her first annual training event, she never expected to receive any recognition. But her leadership saw something in her: her willingness to learn and her ability to thrive when pressure was on. Her recognition felt like much more than a personal achievement; it was a clear message that dedication knows no rank.



For Pfc. Manis, annual training provided tests she never imagined. Keeping up with the evolving technology, ensuring clear communication, and navigating complex challenges required relentless focus. Multitasking became second nature, staying organized with time and paperwork became a necessity, and the caffeine-fueled drive to keep pushing forward became routine.



Manis knows now that being new to the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment does not mean being an outcast: it means opportunity. Her biggest lessons learned through this experience are simple: “Stay calm when chaos strikes. Stay on top of every challenge. Keep pushing forward.”



She hopes her journey inspires junior Soldiers to embrace their roles, stand out, and give their best, no matter where they start.



With gratitude for her leadership team in believing in her, Pfc. Manis is determined to keep rising. Her motivation is driven by understanding how all the pieces fit together, how learning never stops, and the will to strive for excellence, especially in a field artillery battalion where you have to “Hit ‘Em First!”



