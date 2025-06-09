Sergeant First Class Brandi Culpepper Embodies True Leadership

Photo By Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere | U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Brandi Culpepper, assigned to the 181st...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere | U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Brandi Culpepper, assigned to the 181st Forward Support Company, poses for a photo after being recognized as the most outstanding Soldier of the unit during the 2025 annual training exercise. Her energy, adaptability, perseverance and commitment to the team reflect the traits of a true leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere) see less | View Image Page

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Among the ranks of the Forward Support Company (FSC), one Soldier stood out not just for her skill but also for her commanding presence, determination to uplift those around her and embodiment of unwavering positivity.



Recognized as the most outstanding Soldier of her company during the 2025 annual training exercise, Sgt. 1st Class Brandi Culpepper’s journey is proof that adaptability, perseverance and an unwavering commitment to the team are traits of a true leader.



Sgt. 1st Class Culpepper’s journey in the Army was anything but straightforward. With persistence, she navigated multiple roles before finding her place as an 88M. Despite challenges and circumstances beyond her control, she honed her skills and gained invaluable experience. Coming from a transportation unit, her favorite truck, the Heavy Equipment Transporter, mirrors her ability to handle the weight of responsibility that comes with her role as the platoon sergeant of the distribution platoon.



For Sgt. 1st Class Culpepper, military service runs in her blood. Growing up with military members on both sides of her family, she thought she understood the demands of service, but enlisting provided her with a far deeper perspective. The shift from military dependent to service member led her to a proud moment of gratitude – calling her father to thank him for the sacrifices he made for their family.



This annual training exercise pushed her to not only step up during rigorous tests but also lead her team through them. She learned to make tough calls, adjust strategies on the fly and mentor Soldiers in real time. Her energy was infectious as she led with a smile, a positive outlook and a presence that inspired confidence.



Culpepper remains calm under pressure and is at her peak during the most chaotic times. The greater the pressure, the calmer she becomes. She understands that unchecked emotions can become a Soldier’s weakness, and she teaches them to control these emotions. She teaches them to channel frustrations into progress and turn challenges into stepping stones for greatness.



To Sgt. 1st Class Culpepper, the award is not just a personal honor but a reflection of her team. She stands as a proud representative of the FSC, welcoming challenges, embracing opportunities to improve and remaining open to learning. She finds strength in her team, standing with them to remain vigilant and committed to supporting the mission of a field artillery regiment that will “Hit ’Em First.”



