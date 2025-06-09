NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Ships and Sailors Participating in Fleet Week New York

A team of seven NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk contracting specialists provided on site husbanding support to the Navy ships that participated in Fleet Week New York last month.

The contract specialists coordinated with the crew of the two U.S. Navy ships that participated in this year’s New York Fleet Week - USS New York (LPD 21) and USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). They also coordinated with Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA).

According to Code 213 Division Director Omar Roque, the contracted services included charter and hire, utilities, communications, transportation and force protection funded items for the U.S. Navy ships and charter and hire, utilities, transportation and communication funded items in support of the command centers for CNRMA. These are all typical goods and services required when a ship pulls into a liberty port.

NAVSUP FLC Norfolk arranges husbanding services for ship’s that pull into non-Navy ports on the East Coast and West Coast of the United States, along with ports throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Mexico.

Coordination of an event as massive as Fleet Week is multi-phased and begins months before the first ship ever pulls in to port. According to Roque, “the most challenging aspect is the changing logistics that require quick turnaround. We mitigate some of this risk by providing boots on the ground support,” he said.

Stakeholders’ needs are communicated to prospective husbanding service providers and contracts are awarded to those who provide the best value to the government for their services. After the husbanding service providers are selected, they are encouraged to also participate in the planning conferences and engage with the end users to ensure alignment of all services.

The seven NAVSUP FLC Norfolk contracting specialists on site for New York Fleet Week this year were on hand to authorize any additional husbanding support items needed and help with any additional requirements or concerns as they arose. According to Roque, they had additional team members on site this year to help with arrival support and cross training.

Fleet Weeks are always a challenge, but very rewarding. “There were various last minute requirements that needed contracting officer authorized changes,” said Roque. “We used the husbanding service provider (HSP) standard process of ensuring the request went from the ship to the contracting officer representative, was vetted and submitted to contracting. We then requested a quote from the HSP contractor and used boots on the ground and reach back support to ensure sufficient funding and a fair and reasonable price and authorized the service. One such example was USS Oak Hill’s request for oil booms that were not on the initial award as well as bus schedule changes for both vessels.”

While in town for New York Fleet Week, Code 200 employees were able to enjoy some of the sights and sounds and hospitality that New York is famous for, but ultimately, for the on site Code 200 team its all about attention to detail resulting in a successful event. “My favorite part is ensuring the port visits and Fleet Week events are successful and the ships are satisfied with the services provided by the HSP,” said Roque.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2025 Date Posted: 06.12.2025 Story ID: 500499 Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US