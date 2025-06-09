Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion Change of Command

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert A. Spodarek relinquished command of Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion (MCSB) to Lt. Col. Anthony J. DeVuono during a ceremony at Fort Meade, Maryland, on June 12, 2025.



Spodarek, a native of Chicago, Illinois, assumed command of MCSB in June 2023 following assignments across the operating forces, special operations, and joint environments. His tenure focused on advancing the battalion’s national cryptologic mission, deepening integration with U.S. Cyber Command and NSA/CSS, and enhancing Marine Corps information warfare capabilities through training, operational support, and interagency collaboration.



“We couldn't have done this without you all,” said Spodarek. “Thank you for your mentorship, leadership, and focus guidance.”



He departs the unit following a tour marked by sustained mission readiness and strengthened partnerships across the Department of Defense and intelligence community.



DeVuono, a native of Racine, Wisconsin, most recently served as operations officer at Marine Corps Intelligence Schools. He previously held key leadership roles at MCSB and Marine Forces Cyberspace Command and has deployed in support of multiple Marine Expeditionary Unit operations. His return to MCSB marks a continuation of efforts to align battalion operations with national and service-level information warfare priorities.



“These Marines are truly impressive,” said DeVuono. “The problem solving that you all do every day, and the speed and innovation that you show is truly impressive.”



The MCSB change of command ceremony was attended by senior leaders from the Marine Corps Information Command, NSA, and joint cyber components.



“Lt. Col. Spodarek raised the bar by focusing on the basics,” said Col. Jamel Neville, commanding officer of Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group and Force Headquarters Group. “Those basics then manifest themselves into incredible outcomes.”



MCSB, headquartered at Fort Meade, provides trained and deployable Marines in support of national and tactical Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), cyber, and information assurance missions. The battalion supports Marine Corps, joint, and national requirements as part of the broader Marine Corps Information Command enterprise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2025 Date Posted: 06.12.2025 15:37 Story ID: 500498 Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion Change of Command, by SSgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.