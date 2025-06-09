USS Gravely Returns from Deployment in Support of Southern Border Operations

NORFOLK, Va. – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returned to Naval Station Norfolk June 9, concluding an almost three-month deployment supporting U.S. Northern Command’s (USNORTHCOM) southern border operations.



U.S. Navy assets are deployed under USNORTHCOM maritime homeland defense authorities with a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) embarked to enable maritime interdiction missions to prevent the flow of illegal drugs and other illegal activity.



USNORTHCOM is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to provide additional military forces and capabilities at the southern border.



“USS Gravely, in collaboration with our interagency partners, demonstrated unwavering commitment to maritime security and the fight against illicit activity in support of USNORTHCOM’s maritime homeland defense mission,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Northern Command. “This is a testament to the readiness of our Navy to defend the homeland through professionalism, skill, and resolve - delivering exactly what the mission demanded. I’m proud of the performance of the men and women aboard this warship and the critical role they played in safeguarding our national security.”



In support of U.S. Northern Command’s mission to restore territorial integrity at the U.S. southern border, Gravely reinforced the nation’s commitment to border security by enhancing maritime efforts and supporting interagency collaboration. The ship’s deployment

highlights the Department of Defense and Navy’s dedication to national security priorities, contributing to a coordinated and robust response to combating maritime related terrorism, weapons proliferation, transnational crime, piracy, environmental destruction,

and illegal seaborne immigration.



“I could not be prouder of this team’s vigilance and precision in carrying out this mission. Their actions directly contribute to disrupting illegal drug trade networks and strengthening regional stability,” shared Cmdr. Gregory Piorun, commanding officer,

USS Gravely. “Everyone onboard, including Gravely and HSM 74.3 Sailors, the Coast Guard LEDET and our NCIS Special Agent, played a vital role in this mission, showing determination, interagency cooperation, and a steadfast commitment to duty.”



Gravely brought maritime capabilities in response to Presidential executive orders and a national emergency declaration and clarification of the military’s role in protecting the territorial integrity of the United States.



Gravely conducted regularly scheduled port visits in Tampa, Fla. May 8 and arrived in Nassau, Bahamas, to enhance U.S. - Bahamian relations, May 28.



A U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) was embarked aboard Gravely. Coast Guard LEDETs carry out a variety of maritime interdiction missions, including counter-piracy, military combat operations, alien migration interdiction, military force protection,

counter terrorism, homeland security, and humanitarian response.



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S.,

allied, and partner interests.



For more U.S. 2nd Fleet news and photos, visit facebook.com/US2ndFleet,

https://www.c2f.usff.navy.mil/,

X - @US2ndFleet, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/commander-u-s-2nd-fleet.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2025 Date Posted: 06.12.2025 15:37 Story ID: 500497 Location: US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gravely Returns from Deployment in Support of Southern Border Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.