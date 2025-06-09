Beyond the Horizon: JUMP 20 Extends the 22nd MEU’s Maritime Dominance

Photo By Sgt. Nathan Mitchell | A Jump 20 group 3 Unmanned Aerial System conducts a flight to provide surveillance for...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nathan Mitchell | A Jump 20 group 3 Unmanned Aerial System conducts a flight to provide surveillance for maritime interception operations during Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 15, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG) shipping, conducts training in support of various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The modern battlespace demands agility, adaptability, and an unyielding pursuit of technological advantage. In a strategic leap forward, the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) redefined maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) during the Iwo Jima (IWO) Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX), held off the east coast from May 12 to May 29, 2025. This exercise, involving the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and the USS San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), saw the first-ever flight of the JUMP 20 Group 3 uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) aboard a San Antonio-class amphibious warship, marking a pivotal moment in the 22nd MEU's evolution and enhancing its operational readiness and lethality.



The 22nd MEU's rigorous pre-deployment training cultivates a culture of relentless innovation, ensuring it remains at the forefront of distributed maritime operations (DMO). This commitment to adaptation is exemplified by the integration of the JUMP 20 UAS, whose advanced multi-sensor ISR capabilities significantly expand the MEU's targeting effectiveness in complex littoral environments, demonstrated by its first-ever flight aboard an amphibious warship.



The JUMP 20's impressive capabilities significantly enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness. With its flight endurance exceeding 13 hours and a payload capacity of up to 30 pounds, the UAS can carry a diverse range of sensors, including electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) cameras, signals intelligence payloads, and communication relays. This versatile platform provides invaluable support for maritime operations, improved targeting accuracy, extended communication ranges, and comprehensive monitoring of both friendly and adversary forces.



The 22nd MEU is currently the nations premier crisis response force, and is ideally suited to leverage the capabilities of JUMP 20 . In preparation to become forward deployed and throughout ARGMEUEX, the integration of the UAS provided the 22nd MEU with several critical advantages.



The UAS's ability to provide enhanced ISR is critical for the 22nd MEU.



“The ability to sense and understand the battlespace has been a challenge for combat formations since the dawn of warfighting,” says Capt. Luke Stockman, the 22nd MEU maritime ISR (MISR) weapons and tactics instructor (WTI). “Technological innovation and integration of manned-unmanned teams addresses this challenge, providing the means for the 22nd MEU to identify and prosecute kill-chains at extended ranges and within high-threat environments through persistent, over-the-horizon ISR. The nature of warfare remains unchanged, but technological advancements such as the JUMP 20, enable us to sense further, remain undetected, and communicate vital intelligence to leaders for rapid decision-making"



Traditional methods of ISR often rely on manned aircraft, which are more costly, require significant logistical support, and can be more easily detected. The JUMP 20 has a smaller profile, longer endurance and persistent surveillance over a wider area; providing real-time imagery to the 22nd MEU commander with increased timelyness and accuracy.



In additon to advanced ISR , the JUMP 20 integration facilitates improved targeting capabiltiies and the ability to operate in a distributed manner.



The UAS's high-resolution EO/IR sensors allow for precise target identification, tracking, and neutralization, minimizing risk to forces and ensuring mission success. Furthermore, its ability to conduct battle damage assessments provides immediate feedback following strikes, enhancing the MEU’s awareness for follow-on operations. The UAS mitigates the challenges of distributed operations by acting as a communication relay, extending radio ranges and enabling secure communication between disagregated units, even in areas where traditional communication infrastructure is degraded or non-existent.



“The ability to provide low latency, high fidelity full motion video to the mission commander through all phases of mission execution provides the ARG/MEU team an unprecedented advantage in DMO,” said Maj. Matthew A. Wright, the 22nd MEU air officer. “This is a huge step forward for MEU capabilities, and implementing and employing this group 3 UAS follows modernization efforts and naval integration tenants from the commandant of the Marine Corps (CMC) planning guidance; ultimately making the MEU an increasingly more capable and lethal force.”



The JUMP 20 UAS was proved invaluable during ARGMEUEX, supporting Marine and Naval operations ranging from maritime interception operations and visit, board, search and seizure missions to a battalion-level amphibious assault landing over 700 MEU personnel ashore.



“During both our maritime interception operations and the amphibious assault, the JUMP 20 provided a level of real-time awareness that was simply unprecedented throughout all phases of the exercise," said Lt. Col. Cody Hardenburgh, 22nd MEU Operations Officer. "The clarity and detail of the imagery directly informed our tactical decisions while exercising command and control afloat, simultaneously enabling us to provide real-time intelligence to the Marines on the ground. This ultimately minimized risk to our force and mission. The enhanced ISR capability will be invaluable throughout our deployment, enabling us to rapidly adapt to unforeseen obstacles including tracking friendly and adversary forces.”



The 22nd MEU's integration of the JUMP 20 UAS is more than just a technological upgrade; it's a tangible embodiment of the CMC's vision for a more capable and adaptable Marine Corps. By significantly enhancing ISR capabilities and empowering distributed operations, the JUMP 20 allows the 22nd MEU to see further, act faster, and fight smarter. For nearly 250 years, the Marine Corps has stood ready to answer the nations call, and as the battlefield continues to evolve, the 22nd MEU remains vigilant, prepared to meet the challenges of the 21st century as the nation's premier expeditionary crisis response force.