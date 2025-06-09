Property director found hope at defense contractor 44 years ago

LOS ANGELES – Leonardo Salazar entered the world of property management as an “at-risk” high school student in 1981.



Forty-four years later, he serves as Defense Contract Management Agency’s Contract Government Property director managing 61 specialists who oversee $84 billion in assets. After reaching his professional pinnacle and earning expert status, he also inspires the next generation of property directors by teaching at the Defense Acquisition University.



As a troubled 18- year-old from Los Angeles, Salazar found purpose within the Defense Industrial Base.



“The school district and local defense contractors had a program to assist “at-risk” teenagers in turning their life around and becoming positive social citizens,” Salazar said. “Based on poor life decisions, I qualified for the High School Involvement Program. My school counselor recommended that I apply, since I had missing school credits required for graduation.”



The program selected Salazar and he took a position working for Northrop Aircraft Division within its government property administration division.



“After one year of working 10 hours a week, I earned the missing school credits to graduate,” Salazar said. “Completing the program also qualified me to have a summer job at the plant … I stayed on with Northrop until joining Defense Contract Administration Service Region, or DCASR, Los Angeles, in 1989.”



Eventually, DCASR Los Angeles consolidated with other service- and DOD-connected contract support entities to form Defense Contract Management Agency in 2000. Salazar developed his professional skill set during those 11 years and prepared him to serve a variety of roles at DCMA.



After establishing a unique professional foundation, he now serves as director of Contract Government Property managing group of 61 property specialists who perform up to 600 annual property audits on industry contractors to ensure they properly manage $84 billion of government property.



“Within DCMA, I have had a very fortunate career. I’ve held positions as a plant clearance officer, property administrator, property staff action officer, first level supervisor, and director of contract property,” Salazar said. “I’ve performed government property duties around the world in support of humanitarian efforts, peacekeeping, and combat operations. I’ve taught contract property regulations to employees of all major Department of Defense components and contractors.”



Working for DCMA and with a senior leadership team who cares about their people and the mission continues to be a blessing, he said.



“The collective decisions they make impact all of us personally and professionally, while supporting critical defense programs,” Salazar said. “Throughout my 36 years in contract government property, I’ve had the honor to work with thousands of government and industry personnel and have met some of the of the most intelligent and capable people employed by the DOD.”



Salazar’s numerous contributions to the DCMA mission have also been recognized by senior leadership, namely retired Army Maj. Gen. James Boozer.



“He recognized my two-year collaboration with the National Defense Industrial Association, or NDIA, improving the relationship between the Defense Industrial Base and DCMA, to include providing positive insight on improving contractor effectiveness and efficiencies of contract government property management,” Salazar said. “This recognition is a highlight for me as the NDIA consists of over 1,700 corporations and 67,000 individual members.”



Salazar remains committed to his current position, and taking care of the nation’s warfighters, the most critical part of the DCMA mission.



“My daily focus is to interface with senior industry partners ensuring proper understanding of contract requirements, manage internal resources, and support headquarters level tasks that support our mission of supporting warfighters,” Salazar said. “They are at the tip of the spear supporting our country’s national security and defense strategies. DCMA is a key partner in the defense acquisition process that develops and deliver weapon systems and platforms to the warfighter, wherever they are around the world, in times of peace or war.”



Working in Southern California is another highlight for Salazar, with its location ideal for having access to contractors he works with, daily.



“DCMA Carson has a high concentration of defense and NASA contractors, making interaction with them much easier,” Salazar said. “Some of the most important DOD and NASA programs exist here, such as rocket manufacturing, drone and military aircraft production, and deep space scientific research.”



Salazar said he has no plans to slow down and is determined to support the DCMA mission as long as possible.



“I’ve often asked myself what’s next for my career, and the answer is continuing doing what I have been doing – helping both DOD and industry understand the most effective and efficient ways of meeting contract government property requirements,” Salazar said. “I see myself doing this for a long time to come.”

