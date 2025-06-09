My DCMA: Mark Zeihen, contract administrator

Courtesy Photo | Mark Zeihen has been a part of the DCMA team for almost two years.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mark Zeihen has been a part of the DCMA team for almost two years. see less | View Image Page

MILWAUKEE – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Mark Zeihen shares his story.



My name is Mark Zeihen, and this is “My DCMA.” I have been a part of the DCMA team for a year and a half. I am a contract administrator at DCMA Milwaukee. My job duties include receiving and reviewing contracts, monitoring cost-type contracts, and working closely with both industry partners and government stakeholders to ensure mutual understanding of key contractual requirements. Working at DCMA Milwaukee has given me a broad and diverse contracting experience. I support everything from munitions for the MK19 grenade launcher, to the development of the Next Generation Squad Weapon-Fire Control for Army weapons, to complex electronic circuit boards used in fixed-wing aircraft like the C-130 Hercules.



I enjoy working at DCMA because it gives me a strong sense of purpose knowing that I play a role in supporting our nation’s warfighters. I believe joining DCMA felt like a true calling. Before this, I spent six years working for the state of Wisconsin, five of which were in contracting. I also had the honor of serving in the Navy for six years as both a machinist mate and an intelligence officer. My current agency role is a perfect blend of my military and contracting experience, and it allows me to continue serving in a meaningful way.



One of the best things about working at DCMA Milwaukee is the incredible team. I’m fortunate to work alongside talented and dedicated professionals who make every day rewarding and enjoyable. I learn something new daily thanks to my colleagues, and I’m especially grateful for the support of my contract’s supervisor, administrative contracting officer and fellow contracting staff because they’re all true rockstars.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because we are their eyes and ears in the acquisition process. From the moment we start our day, our focus is on ensuring warfighters receive reliable equipment, supplies and services. When seconds count, DCMA makes the difference.



DCMA has evolved significantly since I joined the team. I came on board while Vision 2026 was underway, and it’s been exciting to see the agency restructure to DCMA Vision with the goal of building a more agile and responsive workforce. This transformation has opened my eyes to the many unique and vital roles the agency fulfills — many of which I wouldn’t have known about without this initiative.



My goals for 2025 include continuing to develop in my position and supporting my DCMA colleagues. I aim to increase engagement with industry to help strengthen our Defense Industrial Base, especially around key areas like the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. A well-prepared and informed industrial base ensures our warfighters receive what they need, when they need it, at a fair and reasonable cost.



My future career goals include continuing to grow in my role as a contract administrator and delivering value-added services to my team and to the warfighters we support. Each day in this role is a chance to give back to those who defend our country.



My favorite hobbies include playing sports with my kids, volunteering for their soccer and gymnastics teams, trail and road running with my wife, hiking, fishing, and hunting. I enjoy just about anything that gets me outdoors.



Something unique about me is my family’s long tradition of public service. My grandfather was a World War II Army veteran and a local elected official, and my father spent 36 years with the Treasury Department. I was raised with a deep appreciation for service to our nation, which is something that continues to guide me today.