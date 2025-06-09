Honoring Legacy: USACE Transatlantic Division inducts four into Gallery of Distinguished Civilians

Photo By Catherine Carroll | Col. Craig S. Baumgartner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division...... read more read more Photo By Catherine Carroll | Col. Craig S. Baumgartner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arroyo, Transatlantic Division senior enlisted advisor, present a plaque to William Fritz as one of four former USACE professionals inducted into the division’s Gallery of Distinguished Civilians, June 10, 2025. see less | View Image Page

WINCHESTER, Va. – As the Army celebrates its 250th birthday and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers marks 250 years of service to the nation, the Transatlantic Division paused to honor a legacy built not only through infrastructure, but through people.



On June 10, 2025, the division inducted four exceptional individuals into its Gallery of Distinguished Civilians, an honor reserved for those whose vision, leadership, and dedication helped shape one of the most strategically important and operationally complex divisions in USACE.



The ceremony, held as part of Army Birthday Week celebrations, recognized the contributions of Annie Cain, John Adams, Ray Tatro, and William “Bill” Fritz, each of whom played a pivotal role in advancing the mission of the Transatlantic Division and the broader USACE enterprise.



Established to honor those whose civilian careers left a lasting mark on the Transatlantic Division, the Gallery of Distinguished Civilians reflects the spirit of service that defines the Army's civilian workforce. This year’s inductees embody the enduring values of commitment, excellence, and innovation.



“Today, we recognize and honor the fact that those who served before us set the stage for our mission success,” said Col. Craig S. Baumgartner, Transatlantic Division commander. These individuals each cultivated our culture, shaped the way we do business, forged meaningful relationships that endure today, and built a bench of people through mentorship, coaching and demonstrating what right looks like to ensure we had the talent moving forward. Their contributions enabled operations in some of the most complex and dynamic regions in the world, and their legacy continues to support our forces, our partners, and our nation today.”



Annie Cain: Building the Foundation

Annie Cain’s 37-year journey with USACE exemplifies a legacy built from the ground up. Beginning her career as a clerk typist and rising to serve as Chief of the Programs and Project Management Division, Ms. Cain’s career paralleled the growth and evolution of USACE operations in the Middle East.



She led the execution of more than 1,500 projects valued at $14 billion, delivering infrastructure that supported U.S. Central Command and regional partners across 14 countries. Her leadership during key operations, including Desert Shield and Desert Storm, was instrumental in transitioning from the Middle East Division to the formation of the Transatlantic Division.



As a pioneer in Foreign Military Sales and Military Construction programs, she managed projects that enhanced regional security and improved quality of life for U.S. and allied forces. But her legacy extends beyond infrastructure. Cain was a mentor, a strategist, and a bridge builder, someone whose wisdom and guidance helped develop the next generation of USACE professionals.



John Adams: Leading Through Complexity

As the senior executive service (SES) to the Commanding General, John Adams served as the division’s Director of Programs and Regional Business from 2020 to 2024. Overseeing a $4 billion portfolio across 12 countries, he led one of the most complex engineering missions in the enterprise.



Adams was the steady hand during some of the most turbulent years in recent history. He provided unwavering leadership through pandemic conditions, the Afghanistan retrograde, and rapidly shifting battlefield demands. His oversight included the delivery of major initiatives such as missile defense systems, a Ministry of Defense city, and airfield support infrastructure across the Arabian Peninsula.



More than a manager of programs, Adams was a cultivator of culture, prioritizing workforce development, expanding leadership opportunities, and improving support systems for civilians working overseas. He partnered closely with research institutions to bring science-based solutions to urgent challenges, including blast mitigation infrastructure to reduce traumatic brain injury among deployed troops.



His impact reached far beyond any single project. He redefined what it means to lead a global engineering mission, and left the division stronger, smarter, and more agile for the future.



Ray Tatro: Serving on the Front Lines

Ray Tatro’s civilian service took him to the front lines of contingency operations. A steadfast leader with a career spanning more than 30 years, Tatro brought both courage and clarity to the most difficult missions.



As Program Manager for the Afghanistan National Security Forces program, he delivered more than $2.7 billion in facilities supporting Afghan Special Operations Forces. His leadership, often exercised in high-threat environments, ensured delivery success despite complex logistics and security challenges.



Tatro also served as the USACE Liaison Officer to U.S. Forces–Afghanistan, integrating engineer support into joint operations and advising senior commanders on infrastructure planning and execution. As Director of Public Works at Bagram Airfield, he was responsible for seven separate installations, delivering results with precision and accountability.



He not only executed critical missions but also strengthened the organization itself. As Deputy Chief of the Programs and Project Management Division, he streamlined processes, mentored mid-level leaders, and introduced project management reforms that shaped the Division’s delivery model.



Through three wars and countless deployments, Tatro remained a constant, a leader whose strength and guidance helped carry the mission forward in one of the most complex theaters of operation.



William Fritz: Visionary of the Expeditionary

William “Bill” Fritz devoted his career to turning vision into reality. From standing up entire divisions to transforming deployment operations, his impact can be seen across nearly every facet of the Transatlantic Division’s expeditionary mission.



Fritz began his contingency career in 2001, shaping doctrine and deployment plans at USACE headquarters for Operations IRAQI FREEDOM and ENDURING FREEDOM. He played a key role in establishing the Gulf Region Division and the Afghanistan Engineer District, directing early missions that helped reestablish power and oil infrastructure critical to regional recovery.



As a driving force behind the USACE Deployment Center, he turned an informal process into a fully operational platform that prepared thousands of deployers for missions worldwide. From 2005 to 2010, he managed more than 100 emergency operations, including the complex aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.



Fritz was also instrumental in the formal establishment of the Transatlantic Division in 2009 and served as its G3 from 2013 to 2022. In this role, he directed the operational planning for Task Force Essayons, the Mosul Dam Task Force, and other global initiatives. His 2017 manpower study secured 27 new positions, ensuring the division’s growth as a full-service, forward-capable engineering command.



A true architect of readiness, Fritz leaves behind a blueprint for expeditionary excellence.



This week’s induction ceremony is part of a broader series of commemorative events, including a formal muster and a joint Army-USACE 250th Birthday celebration. It is a moment not only to reflect but to recommit.



“For 250 years, America’s Army and its engineers have shaped history, not only by what they built, but by how they served,” said Baumgartner. “Today we pay homage to our teammates of the past and show our gratitude for their blood sweat and tears to build a foundation that has allowed us to leap forward wearing the engineer castle with pride and confidence for mission execution and program delivery in the Middle east and in support of our nation and our partners.”



As USACE looks toward the future, the foundation remains strong. Built by visionaries like Cain, Adams, Tatro, and Fritz, the legacy of service, partnership, innovation, and impact endures, across borders, across generations, and across every mission.