Building leadership: Central Texas JROTC cadets participate in leadership challenge at Fort Cavazos

Photo By Eric Franklin | A cadet reaches for a rope while balancing on a narrow beam as teammates work to...... read more read more Photo By Eric Franklin | A cadet reaches for a rope while balancing on a narrow beam as teammates work to complete a wall climb during the Leadership Reaction Course June 4, 2025, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The event is part of the weeklong Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Cadets from across Central Texas spent the week at Fort Cavazos for the Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge, or JCLC, held June 2-6.



The annual summer camp gives high school students a chance to build leadership, teamwork and confidence through hands-on military-style training. The event brings together cadets from eight high schools to develop character and resilience through activities, such as land navigation, rappelling and a leadership reaction course. Designed to reinforce lessons taught during the school year, JCLC also allows cadets to serve in squad- and platoon-level leadership roles. Instructors say the camp instills Army values and motivates young people to become better citizens.



“I’m a product of high school JROTC, so I understand the impact it had on me,” said retired Lt. Col. Quincy Norman, a senior Army instructor at Ellison High School in Killeen. “When I retired, I knew I wanted to help prepare the next generation for citizenship and leadership. It’s part of

my purpose.”



Norman said the biggest reward for instructors is watching cadets transform over the week.



“Just watching them overcome their fears when they realize they can climb that wall, cross that water, lead their squad — it’s powerful,” he said. “They walk away with a new level of confidence.”



For many cadets, this was their first time leading peers in a high-pressure environment. The experience tested not only their physical endurance but also their ability to communicate, stay focused and adapt quickly. Instructors say these are the building blocks of leadership and exactly what JCLC is designed to deliver.



Freshman Cadet Marianna Klutse, a first-time JCLC participant from Ellison High School, said the experience was both intense and inspiring.

“The biggest takeaway from this week is definitely teamwork and leadership,”



Marianna said. “If you want to get something done, you have to work together.”



Marianna, who moved to Killeen from Brooklyn, New York, and joined JROTC during her freshman year, said the program has already helped her grow as a person.



“I have asthma and allergies, so this kind of stuff isn’t usually in my comfort zone,” she said. “But I pushed through it, and even though my feet were hurting, I kept going. I’ve definitely grown from this.”



Her favorite part of the camp was the challenge of being uncomfortable and learning how to succeed anyway.



“Being prepared really is everything,” Marianna said. “Some people weren’t ready, and it showed. If you’re not prepared, you’re not going to be able to execute anything the way you want to.”



Norman said the goal of the program is to teach more than just drill and ceremony. Through each challenge, cadets are learning how to think under pressure, work as a team and face their fears head-on.



“We’re not just teaching them how to lead — we’re teaching them courage,” Norman said. “Courage to speak up, courage to take charge and courage to keep going when something feels impossible. That’s what leadership is really about.”