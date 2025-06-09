Steadfast Line expands CDL training program

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The 27th Special Operations Wing’s ground transportation is expanding its commercial driver’s license (CDL) program to offer opportunities for Air Commandos in all Air Force Specialty Codes to receive the training, as well as endorsements for more vehicles.



Previously only able to certify ground transportation specialists on buses and tractor trailers, the program will now offer the Basic Control Skills course to any Airman across the wing whose duties would benefit from obtaining a CDL, and can be used for dump trucks, wreckers, forklifts, and numerous other vehicles.



As Air Force Special Operations Command’s premier readiness wing, the 27th SOW’s mission depends upon the ability to move and load personnel, munitions, and cargo at a moment’s notice. An increase in the number of active CDLs across the wing will help support additional transportation requests, streamlining mobility for all units assigned to the 27th SOW.



“Expanding our training programs across the wing strengthens and develops our teams – providing our Airmen with the skills to continue adapting to future requirements and challenges” said Col. Robert Johnston, 27th SOW commander. “By equipping more Air Commandos with the skills to handle transportation needs within their own units, we’re building a force that is mission-ready, combat focused, and lethal, with a smaller footprint.”



The Basic Control Skills course, which is accredited by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administration (AAMVA), is proctored by ground transportation specialists who have passed the Training, Validation, and Operations Examiner course at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Graduates of this course hold the same U.S. Department of Transportation credentials as the examiners in charge of any off-base CDL training program.



“This expansion reflects the core of what logistics readiness assets bring to the fight – mobility, flexibility, and mission support,” said Senior Master Sgt. Samuel Wilhite, a senior enlisted leader assigned to the 27th SOW. “By empowering units with the capability to handle their own transportation, we’re enhancing the wing’s ability to adapt, which is crucial for operating in remote areas.”



Ground transportation specialists are responsible for coordinating, scheduling, and executing the movement of cargo and passengers across Cannon Air Force Base and throughout the local area, including Melrose Air Force Range. This includes providing transportation services for distinguished visitors and special events, as well as investigating and clearing automobile accidents.



“This will improve our ability to accurately prioritize and promptly meet all transportation needs across the wing,” said a noncommissioned officer assigned to ground transportation. “Expanding this program to include Air Commandos from across the wing will help all of us develop into mission ready airmen.”







One additional benefit to the expansion of the CDL training program is the transferability of CDLs to the civilian workforce. In addition to improving the logistical readiness of their units, Airmen who receive CDLs through the Basic Control Skills course will be able to use their credentials in their post-military employment.



“The goal is to enable every Air Commando to be the best they can be,” said the ground transportation NCO. “Between maximizing the logistical capacity of the Steadfast Line and opening more career opportunities for every individual Airman, this expansion is a win for everyone involved.”



The Steadfast Line is committed to taking advantage of every opportunity to enhance readiness and lethality. Click here to learn more about how Air Commandos are working to outpace our Nation’s adversaries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2025 Date Posted: 06.12.2025 Story ID: 500471 Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US