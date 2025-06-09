507th Air Refueling Wing Welcomes New Command Chief

Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Orawiec, 507th Air...... read more read more Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Orawiec, 507th Air Refueling Wing command chief, delivers remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony where Orawiec assumed responsibility as the Wing’s command chief from Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman June 7, 2025. The 507th ARW, also know as the Okies, is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — The 507th Air Refueling Wing held a change of responsibility ceremony June 7, as Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman relinquished responsibility as the wing’s command chief to Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Orawiec.



Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, presided over the ceremony.



“Today, we reflect on a legacy, celebrate purpose, and welcome the next chapter of our wing’s journey,” Ghormley said. “Chief Wiseman has been a steady compass for our enlisted force ensuring our Airmen had both the tools and the trust to succeed.”



Welcoming Orawiec, Ghormley praised her experience and character, noting her recent role as the senior enlisted leader for the 302nd Mission Support Group at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.



“She brings a story of courage, calling, and compassion,” Ghormley said. “Let’s move forward bold in mission, rooted in purpose, and always ready.”

Wiseman thanked the wing for the opportunity to serve and expressed full confidence in his successor.



“She’s the best chief in Air Force Reserve Command,” Wiseman said. “She has such a huge heart for Airmen.”



Orawiec emphasized her commitment to the Airmen of the 507th in her first remarks as command chief.



“It’s not just an honor, it’s a commitment to each and every one of you,” Orawiec said. “You matter, your work matters, and you are part of something greater than yourselves.”



The ceremony highlighted both Wiseman’s lasting impact and the wing’s dedication to its mission moving forward.