Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Office of the General Counsel (N00L)

The Office of the General Counsel (OGC/N00L) supports Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) by providing legal advice and quality representation to the command. As one of the command’s three legal teams, OGC develops legal solutions to the command’s challenges in support of the Navy’s warfighting capability. Counsels work to ensure that the command’s decisions are communicated in a transparent, accurate, and clear manner that can be easily understood by members of the community. OGC serves only the command and does not provide legal advice to individual employees or the public.



OGC is one of more than 30 N-Codes at CNRH.



N-Codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N-Code functions as a department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N-Codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N-Code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



Patricia Morris, who led OGC since March 2020, recently left CNRH. While the region counsel position is vacant, the OGC team continues to support the Region with reinforcement from Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) OGC.



The OGC is located in Building 150 on the Pearl Harbor side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).



The team includes seven civilian employees, who serve in the following roles: region counsel, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF RH) counsel, two assistant counsels for environmental law, assistant counsel for NCTF-RH, assistant counsel for civilian personnel law, and a paralegal. The region counsel position is currently vacant.



Morris explained that attorneys bring skills and knowledge that extend beyond their specific area of expertise.



“While we have certain primary portfolios assigned, all counsels are capable of working on a variety of legal issues that are presented to us,” Morris said. “For example, our NCTF-RH team is capable of handling two civilian personnel law cases while our environmental law attorneys review contracts and sponsorship agreements. Our goal is to develop attorney generalists with an in-depth knowledge of several areas of the law so that we can fill in that role in the event of absences without any detriment to the mission.”



Morris said the OGC team’s adaptability is owed to their combined experienced and diverse backgrounds.



“The team is comprised of a group whose legal education and training spans from Guam to Washington D.C.,” said Morris. “This education and training mix enables them to share ideas from our various states and allows us to find the best solution to complicated and changing legal environments.”



According to Morris, with so many active regulators, stakeholders, government agencies, and public interests involved in today’s legal climate, OGC provides the legal advice required to balance the interests of these parties and helps the command make fair and lawful decisions.



“Our job is to approve the command’s decisions without unnecessarily incurring significant risk,” said Morris. “The Office of the General Council is constantly keeping up with significant changes in law and how it is practiced in our community. We are flexible and resilient, particularly as we keep up with the changes this recent administration is making to our everyday practice.”



Morris praised the OGC team for their dedication, professionalism and teamwork.



“I am most proud of the exceptional effort the team brings to every legal challenge, particularly ones they have never encountered before,” said Morris. “From the coronavirus to the Red Hill water crisis to the defueling and closure of the Red Hill facility, to the latest federal civilian reductions, the team rises to the challenge and are always prepared to give their best legal advice and counsel to the command and their clients.”



The Office of the General Counsel can be reached at (808) 473-1794.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2025 Date Posted: 06.12.2025 13:56 Story ID: 500466 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Office of the General Counsel (N00L), by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.