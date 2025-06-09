Fort Bragg Fuels Future Innovators at DoDEA Albritton Middle School’s STEAM Day

Courtesy Photo | Students at Albritton Middle School dive into the Sphero Maze Challenge during STEAM...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Students at Albritton Middle School dive into the Sphero Maze Challenge during STEAM Day on May 21, programming robotic balls to navigate a custom course, guided by Airborne Innovation Lab volunteers. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Albritton Middle School buzzed with innovation on May 21, as students immersed themselves in a school-wide STEAM Day, exploring hands-on activities that blended science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Students across all grades rotated through eight interactive stations, each designed to show how STEAM concepts tackle real-world challenges. Supported by Fort Bragg’s Airborne Innovation Lab and Joint Special Operations Command, the event not only sparked curiosity but also held the potential to boost academic performance, particularly in science and math.



Volunteers from the Airborne Innovation Lab, a key partner for local schools, led two engaging activities. Students programmed Sphero robotic balls using block coding to navigate mazes, sharpening their logic and problem-solving skills. Eighth-grader Michah J. was amazed when his Sphero executed a perfect 30-degree turn, while Sadie L. learned control options from Sgt. Judah Koebel and Spc. Oleksandr Kimbirskyi. At another station, students watched 3D printers transform digital designs into physical objects, discovering how creativity and technology intersect.



Joint Special Operations Command volunteers brought science to life with the Acceleration Olympics 2.0: The CO₂ Challenge. Eighth-grader Mallorie D. used Databots to measure CO₂ levels before and after running, tracking acceleration and calculating performance scores. The activity, part of JSOC’s MATRIX initiative, merged physical fitness with data analysis, encouraging students to propose improvements to their experiments. Such hands-on experiences align with research showing that STEAM activities can enhance science achievement, with studies indicating even a single day of engagement can improve academic outcomes.



Research supports the impact of events like STEAM Day. A study on seventh-grade students found STEM activities significantly boosted science achievement, while a meta-analysis of 54 studies reported moderate improvements in academic performance across thousands of students. Even short-term interventions, as little as nine hours of STEAM instruction, have been shown to elevate science scores, suggesting Albritton’s event could have lasting effects. By fostering engagement and problem-solving, STEAM Day likely sets students on a path toward better grades and deeper interest in high-demand fields.



“STEAM experiences empower our students to become curious, innovative, and creative problem solvers,” said event organizer Karen Pozniak-Robins. The military partnerships enriched the day, offering exposure to cutting-edge technologies and real-world applications. For military-connected students, these initiatives provide consistency; for all, they inspire a sense of purpose and opportunity. STEAM Day is more than an event—it’s a catalyst for academic growth and a step toward building a future-ready workforce.



Attribution Note: Ken Robinson (CTE ISS Americas)