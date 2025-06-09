167th Airlift Wing conducts annual extended drill weekend

Photo By 2nd Lt. Ashley Almeida | Airmen with the 167th Medical Group performs life- saving medical care to simulated...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Ashley Almeida | Airmen with the 167th Medical Group performs life- saving medical care to simulated patients during the tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) exercise at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginian, June 5, 2025. TCCC emphasizes three main principles: care under fire, tactical field care and tactical evacuation in order for airmen to efficiently provide medical care in combat environment. (U.S Air National Guard Photo by 2nd Lt. Almeida) see less | View Image Page

The 167th Airlift Wing conducted an annual four-day extended unit training assembly, June 5-8, at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The four-day drill weekend, known as “super drill”, offers wing members more time to focus on their specific training and readiness requirements, versus the standard two-day drill weekend.

“The focus this year was for sections to have their specific training on Thursday and Friday,” said Col. Christopher Sigler, 167th Airlift Wing commander. “This is a big help for sections that must routinely balance serving the entire wing while also working on their training during a typical two-day drill.”

One example of this was with a full-scale tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) exercise conducted on Thursday for the 167th Medical Group. With support from other sections, 167th medical personnel practiced their skills in a simulated high-stress combat situation using live-role players and manikins, further developing life-saving skills needed in combat environments.

In addition to allowing more time for sections to accomplish training events and annual training requirements, the extended drill yielded the opportunity for required emergency response drills, such as an active shooter exercise which was conducted on the final day of the extended drill.

Completing annual requirements like these gives the wing more time in upcoming unit training assemblies to focus on important events scheduled over the next year, such as the Foundational Readiness Inspection (FRI), the Mission Generation Force Element (MGFE) certification event and the Combat Readiness Exercise (CRE).

The added time allowed the wing to celebrate accomplishments on Sunday afternoon with a morale event, including picnics, cookouts, and competitive sports such as volleyball, pickleball and disc golf to enhance camaraderie and team-building.

“Having an opportunity for all sections across the base to interact with each other is important,” said Sigler. “Having a majority of our members in for four days greatly assisted us in knocking out requirements, honing job-specific skills and encouraging unit cohesion.”