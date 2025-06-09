167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight June 2025

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cesar Vasquez is a maintenance management production specialist for the 167th Maintenance Operations Flight and he is the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for June 2025.

As a maintenance management production specialist, Vasquez is responsible for collecting and analyzing data to ensure operations run efficiently. He develops plans and production schedules to meet operational and maintenance needs. He also monitors maintenance performance data systems for compliance with established procedures and audits deficiencies in areas such as equipment performance, scheduling and resources.

Vasquez recently graduated from his initial technical training and stepped into a maintenance management analyst role due to work center vacancies. “Eagerness to take on any task with a positive attitude is one of his greatest strengths,” said Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Ritenour, 167th MOF senior enlisted leader, noting the outstanding customer service that Vasquez has been providing to the maintenance group.

“He has been extremely receptive to requests for specific data and routinely provides products that go above and beyond what is required,” Ritenour said. “Everything he produces is quality, if there is a better way to do something, he finds it.”

Hometown: Chambersburg, Pa

Job Title: Maintenance Management Analysis

How long have you served in the unit? 1 year and 4 months

My job here is important because: I work on the scheduling of maintenance for our C-17 aircrafts and its parts as well as working with Maintenance Information Systems. I also assist in collecting and presenting analytical data that allows us to see how efficient and mission capable ready our aircrafts were, are and will be.

Civilian job: I work within Human Resources at Manitowoc Cranes. We manufacture Manitowoc, Grove & National cranes. I work directly with all of production which includes welders, painters, assemblers, etc.

Education: I received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Shippensburg University.

Hobbies: Spending time with my wife and daughter; creating memories whether it’s something as simple going out to eat or looking for a thrill and going to ride rollercoasters (my daughter LOVES them). I enjoying working out, watching/attending sporting events, mainly soccer, football, baseball, as well hunting. I also enjoying watching The Office.

Goals: Keep pursuing further education to move up within my career field. Militarily, I would like to see what the end of contract looks like but realistically I would like to be here in Martinsburg for the next 20+ years.

I am proudest of: My Dad. Hands down the hardest working individual I know. He has shown me how to take on some of the hardest days head-on. He has overcome a lot of adversity being here in the states and with all that, he is still caring, humble and so optimistic.

People may be surprised to know this about me: My family is from Ecuador so I would spend all my summers there up until I went to college. I also play tennis.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: I was coined for deescalating a “gate runner” that solely spoke Spanish.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: You can always teach an old dog new tricks (speaking for myself as I joined at the Air Force at 31).

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Don’t ever count yourself out, good things take time, so be patient and keep working hard.

The best thing about working with my team is: The comradery. There is a true sense of family here.

