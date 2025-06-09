Army’s MP Corps bids farewell to top enlisted leader

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Command Sgt. Maj. William Shoaf relinquished responsibility of the U.S. Army Military Police School during a ceremony June 6 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.



Col. Charles Green, USAMPS commandant, said the regiment has been lucky to have Shoaf as a leader for the last two years.



“He has served with distinction and unwavering dedication throughout his career,” Green said. “His time as the regimental command sergeant major has been marked by excellence, integrity and a relentless pursuit of readiness and Soldier care.”



During his remarks, Green described Shoaf as a steady leader who serves as a reminder of “what right looks like” and thanked Shoaf for his stewardship.



“You live the noncommissioned officer creed. You have enforced the standards. You have understood your position isn’t about authority, it’s about influence. And your influence has strengthened this regiment,” Green said. “You have poured your energy, passion and professionalism into this organization.”



Shoaf said the last two years went by “really fast” and he is going to miss his Fort Leonard Wood and Maneuver Support Center of Excellence teammates.



“Thank you to the entire MSCoE team. To our teammates from the engineer and chemical regiments, it has been an honor to serve alongside of you,” Shoaf said. “The best part about the Army is the relationships you build, both professionally and personally.”



He said it has been “an honor to serve as the 16th regimental command sergeant major.”



Shoaf is headed to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, to serve as the U.S. Army Training Center’s command sergeant major.



Shoaf’s replacement is expected to arrive at Fort Leonard Wood this summer.

