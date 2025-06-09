Dragon Soldiers celebrate 107 years of the U.S. Army Chemical Corps

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Dragon Soldiers from across the world, united June 2 through 5 at Fort Leonard Wood to celebrate 107 years of the U.S. Army Chemical Corps.



During his remarks opening the celebration, Col. Alexander Lovasz, the 34th chief of chemical and U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School commandant, named the regiment’s four main lines of effort.



“They are drive change; leader development; caring for people; and training warriors of character. These are handed down to us by the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence,” Lovasz said.



Prior to regimental week, the regiment hosted the 2025 Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah W. Johnson Best CBRN Warrior Competition from May 30 to June 2, with written tests, land navigation, CBRN-specific challenges, physical fitness assessments and weapons qualifications.



Winners this year are CBRN specialists with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency — Staff Sgts. Joseph Carri and Joseph Stone.



At the State of the CBRN Regiment address June 2 in Baker Theater, Lovasz said the regiment is currently driving change in several areas, especially protection, which is fitting since MSCoE is the proponent of protection.



“The school is redefining CBRN defense in support of the Protection Warfighting Function in preparation for large scale combat operations,” Lovasz said. “We are in the process of updating our modernization strategy as we speak.”



Later in his speech, Lovasz announced “smoke has returned to the chemical corps,” and the crowd erupted in cheers. In the past, the chemical corps has used smoke for various defensive and offensive purposes, such as obscuring enemy view.



“While obscuration is a historic capability, modern threats demand modern solutions. Modern obscuration is not only visual, but electromagnetic,” Lovasz said. “We will not only provide traditional visual concealment, but we provide bi-spectral and multi-spectral obscuration.”



He closed his address with a challenge for the audience.



“The Army is undergoing its highest level of transformation since World War II. As the Army changes, so must we,” Lovasz said. “Stay in touch with us and make us better for the future.”



At an awards ceremony following the State of the Regiment address, four units were presented with the Sibert Award, which recognizes the top performing CBRN companies.



Winners this year were: active component — 95th CBRN Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 11th Airborne Division, in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; National Guard — 445th Chemical Co., 44th Chemical Bn., Illinois National Guard in Bloomington, Illinois; Reserve — 414th CBRN Co., 457th CBRN Bn., in Greenville, South Carolina; and detachment — Nuclear Disablement Team 2, 20th CBRNE Command, in Aberdeen Prove Ground, Maryland.



Inducted into the U.S. Army Chemical Corps Hall of Fame this year were retired Lt. Gen. Leslie Smith and Gary Campbell, who served as a captain during the Vietnam War.



Two new names were also added to the Distinguished Members of the Corps — retired Col. Blaine Hedges and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Graham.



A Sunrise Service to honor fallen CBRN service members was held June 3 in Memorial Grove.



Guest speaker, Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Quitugua, with Installation Management Command operations, plans and training, said the Sunrise Service is one of the most important events of regimental week.



“This morning is a celebration of legacy. In 107 years of service, we have more than 1,800 sons and daughters who died wearing the crossed retorts (insignia) of our regiment,” Quitugua said. “Their sacrifice has shaped our safety and our strength.”



On June 4, Soldiers participated in regimental physical readiness training and a CBRN Warfighter Forum.



Spouses interested in learning more about CBRN career fields and training at Fort Leonard Wood met June 5 at the Lt. Joseph Terry CBRN First Responder Training Facility.



The week concluded with the Green Dragon Ball at Nutter Field House.



For more photos from the week, visit Fort Leonard Wood’s Flickr page.

