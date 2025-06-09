Born to serve: Flag Day twins join Army's enduring legacy

Photo By Toygar Ayla | Privates Kyle and Gavin Mowry with Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 29th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Toygar Ayla | Privates Kyle and Gavin Mowry with Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade, pose for a photo after receiving their blue cords during a Turning Blue Ceremony March 19, 2025, at Kanell Field on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Toygar Ayla) see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga. — As the U.S. Army and its infantry branch gear up to celebrate their monumental 250th birthday on June 14, 2025, two of its newest Soldiers, Pvts. Kyle and Gavin Mowry, assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade, are preparing for a celebration unlike any other. As identical twins who grew up in an Army household, they not only conquered Infantry One Station Unit Training side-by-side but also share a very special connection to the U.S. Army: the same birthday, June 14.



"Our dad made sure it wasn't just our birthday", Kyle recalls of his milestone celebrations while growing up. "It was the Army's birthday, too. We had an extra set of candles on the side for the Army." This lifelong shared birthday with the military branch they now serve in, coupled with their family's deep military roots, including a grandfather who served as an engineer in Vietnam and a father who was a Ranger in the 1st Ranger Battalion, adds an extraordinary layer of personal significance to the Army's and Infantry's quarter-millennium anniversaries. Their birthday also coincides with Flag Day, the national observance signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1946 that marks the day in 1777 that the United States officially adopted the stars and stripes as its official flag.



Born to serve, together

For Kyle and Gavin, joining the Army — and doing so together through the Buddy Program — was less a decision and more a destiny. "It was always, always a plan," Kyle affirmed. "Since we were little ... this is what we wanted to be. We grew up with the Army." Their military lineage runs deep, a legacy they are determined to uphold.



This shared ambition led them to intentionally enlist and attend OSUT in the same company, and ending up in the same platoon. Gavin, identified as roster number 318, and Kyle, 319, stood side-by-side through every challenge. "We're right next to each other. We are standing next to each other all day, every day," Kyle says, highlighting their constant proximity during 22 weeks of intense infantry training.

Battle-ready brotherhood



While some might imagine unique stress for identical twins in the same training environment, the Mowry brothers found it to be their greatest advantage. "It helps tremendously to have a battle buddy, someone to lean on," Gavin explains. "Knowing your brother is right there with you, pushing through the same challenges, makes you keep going.”



Inherent, and friendly, sibling rivalry fueled powerful drive in them. "If one of us achieved something, the other immediately aimed to surpass it," Kyle explained. "We constantly push each other." This unique dynamic extended beyond their personal competition, becoming a source of inspiration for their entire unit. "When they saw us, if one of us could do it, the other could do it, and that made them believe they could do it," Gavin noted, highlighting how their twin presence motivated collective performance during team obstacle courses.



The brothers also learned to navigate the nuances of leadership and followership. "Knowing how to operate as a leader or as the team member following is super important," Kyle said, especially when one holds a team leader position. Despite the occasional "butting heads" that come with brotherhood, they consistently "bite that bullet" for the mission.



Ranger footsteps, lead the way

Having successfully completed Infantry OSUT, the Mowry twins are not slowing down. With Option 40 contracts in hand, their sights are firmly set on the elite Ranger Regiment. Their plan involves Ranger Assessment and Selection Program, followed by the Basic Airborne Course, and then joining a Ranger battalion; ultimately striving to earn their Ranger Tab and Scroll.



"We're trying to follow in our father's footsteps," Gavin shared, emphasizing the continuity of their family's military tradition. While the path to the Ranger Regiment is notoriously tough, their shared journey through OSUT has solidified their resolve. "There's no way we take no as an option," Kyle asserted, highlighting their unwavering motivation to reach their shared goal together.



250 Years and counting

Kyle and Gavin represent the enduring spirit that has defined the Army since 1775. Their story is a testament to the powerful blend of family legacy, personal determination, and the unbreakable bonds forged in service.

As the Army celebrates its 250th year, the dedication of Soldiers like Kyle and Gavin ensures that its legacy of excellence will continue for centuries to come. Their personal connection to June 14 makes the upcoming 250th Army birthday even more profound. "The Army has always been ingrained in our lives," Kyle states. "Being here for the 250th, sharing in this milestone, it's just perfect for us."