NMRTC Sigonella Comrel Team Strengthens Community Bonds and Bolsters Command Culture

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | 250611-N-TY711-5861 SIGONELLA, Italy (June 11, 2025). Lieutenant Commander Corey Housepian, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Mark Wear, and Hospitalman Kayden DeVilla, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella's. They are the Command's Community Relations (Comrel) Team. Their efforts have significantly strengthened U.S. and Italian ties and bolstered command morale through over 400 hours of volunteer service since October 2024. Their team embody the Navy's Culture of Excellence by fostering connection, character, and community engagement. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Commander Brandi Gibson)

Sigonella, Sicily – The U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella is embracing a Culture of Excellence through the dedicated efforts of its Community Relations (Comrel) Team—a trio of motivated service members committed to deepening ties with the host nation and inspiring greater involvement across the command.



Led by Lieutenant Commander (LCDR) Corey Housepian, DPM, a podiatrist, along with Hospital Corpsman Second Class (HM2) Mark Wear and Hospitalman (HN) Kayden DeVilla, the Comrel Team works in close collaboration with Dott. Alberto Lunetta, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella’s Community Relations Director. This dynamic group has become a driving force in reinforcing U.S. and Italian relations and injecting a renewed spirit of service into the command’s culture.



Since the team’s inception on October 29, 2024, NMRTC Sigonella has seen a marked increase in volunteerism and host-nation engagement. To date, service members from the command have participated in over 26 local events, contributing more than 415 combined hours of community service. These activities range from environmental initiatives and cultural festivals to educational outreach in Sicilian schools, each providing tangible benefits to the local population and strengthening perceptions of the U.S. Navy as a global force for good.



“The opportunity to serve beyond the clinic and connect with the people of Sicily gives our mission real meaning,” said LCDR Housepian. “It’s more than service, it’s about building trust, respect, and shared experiences with our host nation partners.”



Beyond diplomacy, the team’s work has had a significant impact on internal command morale. By publicizing events and encouraging wide participation, they have cultivated an environment where service members are eager to contribute beyond their clinical or operational roles.



“Being a part of the Comrel team gives me a sense of fulfillment that goes beyond my daily duties,” said HM2 Wear. “We’re showing the community that we care and that builds pride in who we are and what we stand for.”



HN DeVilla, one of the command’s most junior Sailors, also highlighted the motivational aspect of the team’s work. “I wanted to be more involved and help make a difference,” he said. “It’s motivating to see how small actions can have such a big impact. It pushes me to be better every day.”



Leadership across the installation has noted the positive shift. Comrel efforts align seamlessly with the Navy’s Core Values—honor, courage, and commitment, while also modeling what the Navy’s “Culture of Excellence” initiative looks like in action: character-driven leadership, inclusive teamwork, and a community-focused mindset.



“Community relations are not just outreach, they’re a cornerstone of our strategic presence here in Sicily,” said Dott. Lunetta. “The enthusiasm of the NMRTC team has set a high standard for what partnership can look like.”



As the team continues its vital mission, they remain committed to creating meaningful connections and lasting impressions. With each new event, NMRTC Sigonella strengthens intercultural bonds, promotes positive visibility for U.S. forces, and empowers service members to lead with purpose and pride.



U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella provides medical, dental, and operational readiness support to U.S. and allied forces operating in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. As a critical component of Navy Medicine’s global health care network, NMRTC Sigonella delivers high-quality care while advancing strategic partnerships and maintaining medical readiness for deployed forces.