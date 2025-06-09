Reservists overcome adversity, operate field kitchen in Redwoods

Photo By Staff Sgt. John Rossi | Airman 1st Class Kaylena Tau, 512th Memorial Affairs Squadron food service specialist,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. John Rossi | Airman 1st Class Kaylena Tau, 512th Memorial Affairs Squadron food service specialist, prepares a plate of food during a power outage at the Redwoods Rising Innovative Readiness Training in Redwood National and State Parks, California, June 6, 2025. The eight-person MAS team from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, served three meals nearly every day to more than 40 reservists, Air National Guardsmen and civilian contractors who worked to restore and rebuild facilities around the park. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. John Rossi) see less | View Image Page

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – Air Force reservists from the 512th Memorial Affairs Squadron operated a field kitchen in the Redwood National and State Parks, California, as part of the Redwoods Rising Innovative Readiness Training opportunity May 31, 2025.



The eight-person team from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, served three meals nearly every day to more than 40 reservists, Air National Guardsmen and civilian contractors who worked to restore and rebuild facilities around the park.



“This has been an amazing experience for my Airmen,” said Chief Master Sgt. Rachel Garcia-Gosselin, 512th MAS senior enlisted leader. “These two weeks of annual tour training definitely helped us do what we came here to do – get ready now.”



Garcia-Gosselin and her team worked through a power outage that struck before they began cooking their first dinner meal at the park.



“We did what services do best – adapt and overcome,” said Garcia-Gosselin. “We grabbed lanterns and made it happen.”



Despite the lack of electricity, the 512th MAS team still managed to prepare dinner by holding up light sources for one another, working by window light and taking advantage of gas-powered equipment.



“It was bigger than cooking,” said Senior Airman Fabrea McCray Conner, a 512th MAS food service specialist. “It was a life lesson, learning how you’re going to handle these new situations.”



McCray Conner said the IRT has been fun but also a huge challenge that has helped her and her peers grow. The 512th MAS team aimed to serve food but also train for real-world scenarios.



Reservists from the 512th Civil Engineer Squadron, one of the units the 512th MAS team supported, sent 19 members to participate in the Redwoods Rising IRT as well. In between meals, the 512th CES team worked to restore and rebuild cabins, walkways and education centers.



The mission of the Department of Defense’s IRT program is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. In 2024, they successfully completed 72 missions across 36 states and territories. IRT primary services include, but are not limited to, medical care, construction, civil affairs, cybersecurity, aerial spraying and transportation.



Garcia-Gosselin said her team has grown through the adversity and training they experienced together.



“We have rockstars in the kitchen that I don’t need to worry about,” said Garcia-Gosselin. “I’m very fortunate, and I couldn’t have picked a better team to come out here with.”