Provide Feedback for Clinical Practice Guidelines in Joint DOD, VA Patient Focus Groups: Osteoarthritis on June 27

Courtesy Photo | You’re invited to join virtual focus groups! Your feedback will help providers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | You’re invited to join virtual focus groups! Your feedback will help providers create better clinical practice guidelines to improve the overall quality of military and veteran health care. see less | View Image Page

Did you know you can help improve health care for service members, veterans, and their family members? The Department of Defense and Veterans Health Administration need your input.

You’re invited to join virtual focus groups! Your feedback will help providers create better clinical practice guidelines to improve the overall quality of military and veteran health care.



“Clinicians use these guidelines to provide evidence-based care to assist in shared decision making with patients, supporting the best outcomes for their medical condition,” said Dr. Jenifer A. Meno, DNP, Deputy of the Clinical Quality Improvement Program at the Defense Health Agency. “Your input helps us create better care plans that lead to better results for patients.”



Each focus group needs nine volunteers and meets online for about two hours. The next focus group will discuss osteoarthritis care on June 27 at 2 p.m. ET. To join, register by June 26 at 5 p.m. ET.



Requirements

You can join if:

• Your doctor diagnosed you with the condition related to the topic.

• You’re at least 18 years old.

• You get most care for this condition at a military hospital or clinic.



What you’ll do

During the virtual session, you’ll:



• Discuss your experiences in a small group led by a facilitator.

• Review and comment on the final draft of the treatment guidelines.

Note that your personally identifiable information won’t be included in the guideline.



How to register

Email the Defense Health Agency CPG Group mailbox at dha.ncr.medical-affairs.mbx.cqi-cpg@health.mil. Please put the focus group topic in your subject line.



Future patient focus groups will be needed for the following guidelines:



• Hypertension (high blood pressure)

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD



You can join more than one focus group, but you must sign up for each one separately. Watch for dates and sign-up deadlines for upcoming focus groups in the TRICARE Newsroom.