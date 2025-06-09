182nd Airlift Wing Sharpens Combat Edge in CRI Skills Rodeo

Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, participated in a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) Training Rodeo on June 6 and June 7, 2025, during drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois.



The purpose of the CRI training was to increase the effectiveness and proficiency of Air Force core skills in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) threat response and Force Protection.



To assess the wing’s preparedness for deployment, the training event centered on combat fundamentals using scenario-based drills modeled after operational conditions. The training provided a comprehensive review of skills training completed over the previous four months.



“The CRI training is being conducted in two phases, the training phase and the validation phase,” said Master Sgt. Codi Baner, the installation emergency manager with the 182nd Civil Engineering Squadron. “Both of these phases focused on three critical performance areas: weapons handling, TCCC and CBRNE. The first phase equipped our Airmen with the guidance to practice honing these skills, while the second phase validates the training using realistic scenarios and ensures our Airmen are prepared to fight when called upon.”



Designed as a “Skills Rodeo,” the event allowed Airmen to showcase their ability to respond to complex, hostile environments using a structured, scenario-based format. Participants were selected from units slated for future mobilization and were observed by evaluators who assessed performance under pressure, teamwork and adherence to protocol.



The first block of the Skills Rodeo exercise began with a simulated chemical agent release, requiring rapid detection, identification and decontamination. Airmen donned Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear and executed Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) detection, personal decontamination and contamination containment procedures at the designated zone transition point.



CBRNE response teams were tested on field identification of threats, setting up decontamination corridors and operating effectively in hazardous environments. Participants navigated Personnel Accountability Routes (PAR) to simulate movement through areas affected by unexploded ordnance, casualties and chemical agents.



The second segment of the CRI training shifted to immediate response and TCCC training, involving simulated hostile engagements and casualty management. Airmen responded to a mock breach of base security, returning simulated fire, securing the area and initiating emergency medical care for multiple injuries.



TCCC exercises included realistic simulations of gunshot and blast trauma casualties. Teams applied tourniquets, packed wounds, and conducted MARCH assessments—addressing massive hemorrhage, airway, respiration, circulation, and head injury/hypothermia—before executing casualty evacuations under simulated fire, reinforcing the urgency and accuracy required in combat care.



One scenario required Airmen to treat a thoracic gunshot wound with speed and precision, simulating a drag to cover while maintaining life-saving interventions. Another involved managing complex trauma, such as facial injuries and compound fractures, emphasizing airway management and full trauma assessment.



A critical element of the second phase involved Force Protection, where Airmen sharpened defensive tactics and perimeter security under duress. Airmen reacted to enemy contact by engaging moving and static targets from Defensive Fighting Positions (DFPs), delivering SALUTE (Size, Activity, Location, Uniform, Time, Equipment) reports and employing battlefield smoke when available.



Weapons manipulation drills challenged participants to perform under pressure, completing tactical reloads, clearing malfunctions and engaging targets using simunition rounds. These exercises reinforced the muscle memory and weapon-handling skills essential in combat scenarios.



“Ultimately, this training is establishing a solid foundation of warfighter skills for the 182nd Airlift Wing,” said Baner. “Airmen routinely train on their specific job, but what happens when we add in sensory deprivation wearing chemical gear or reacting to gunfire? We are training our Airmen to operate in environments that push them beyond the norm and making them as skilled as possible in uncomfortable conditions.”



Throughout the training, base observers evaluated Airmen on procedural adherence, decision-making and communication. The focus was not only on individual performance but also on how teams coordinated and executed tasks under stress.



The training balanced realism with risk management, preparing Airmen for the harsh conditions of real-world combat. By training with proper protective gear and adhering to strict safety protocols, participants could engage in high-intensity scenarios that closely resembled operational environments while minimizing the chance of injury. Measures like hydration stations and structured scenario controls ensured the training remained both challenging and focused on long-term readiness.



The CRI Rodeo also served as a morale booster for participating Airmen. Realistic training helps instill confidence, fosters team cohesion and prepares units for the complex realities of deployed environments. The event was designed not only to validate technical skills but also to increase awareness of their practical application in high-stress scenarios.



“This rodeo is designed to evaluate the warfighter skills training the wing has received over the past few months,” said Lt. Col. Randy Fasig, the commander of the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and wing combat training skills team lead. “This will allow us, as a wing, to evaluate these core skills needed to survive in a contested environment and see which skills are needing improvement. Not only does this prepare the wing for the upcoming readiness inspection, these skills are also essential warfighter skills to be prepared for the next conflict. This is also designed to be a confidence booster for members to be able to effectively operate in these conditions.”



The CRI Rodeo served as both a readiness check and a developmental opportunity for warfighter skills across the wing. By evaluating performance in combat-based scenarios, leaders can refine training methods, adjust equipment requirements and tailor future exercises to ensure Airmen are better prepared for the demands of real-world missions.



Through the validation of combat skills in TCCC, CBRNE response and Force Protection, the 182nd Airlift Wing continues to build a force that is capable, confident and mission-ready. Hands-on exercises like this not only enhance individual and unit readiness but also reflect the wing’s ongoing commitment to excellence in defense of national and global security.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2025 Date Posted: 06.12.2025 10:47 Story ID: 500411 Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 182nd Airlift Wing Sharpens Combat Edge in CRI Skills Rodeo, by TSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.