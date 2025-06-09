Showcasing space capabilities, strengthening allied collaboration

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — U.S. Space Force Col. Ryan Laughton, commander of U.S. Space Forces–Japan and Col. Angelo Fernandez, Mission Delta 3 commander, hosted Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Hiroyuki Ishii, Space Operations Group commander, at Fort Buckner & Camp Kinser, Japan, May 15, 2025 to discuss bilateral interoperability opportunities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance.



The visit showcased the mission and capabilities of both the 53rd Space Operations Squadron (SOPS) - Detachment Echo and the 161st Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment, to prompt discussions on alignment of objectives and the potential for future bilateral exercises with JASDF SOG.



“We want to ensure Col. Ishii gains a clear understanding of our capabilities, meets our U.S. Space Force Guardians, and becomes more familiar with how we operate and carry out our missions here,” said Laughton. “Equally important, however, is fostering deeper interoperability with our Japanese counterparts—exchanging ideas and exploring ways we can work together more effectively.”



The 53rd SOPS has a unique, globe spanning mission presenting 24/7/365 combat-ready Guardian satellite communication professionals who provide Transmissions, Payload, and Defensive Space Control of Wideband Military Satellite Communications for the United States, Allied, and Coalition Forces.



As the 53rd SOPS provides long-haul satellite communications to Combatant Commanders and Warfighters, the 161st EWCD monitors those signals and identifies potential sources of jamming to ensure signal protection.



The 161st EWCD is a deployed unit on Okinawa, Japan, sustained by a steady rotation of Guardians providing combat- ready crews that are trained, equipped, and capable of employing electromagnetic surveillance capabilities, to support assured communications in Japan.



“Our force generation squadrons provide vital advanced satellite capabilities,” said Fernandez. “They are highly trained Guardians who are proficient in employing these weapon systems—enhancing the lethality and effectiveness of our joint force, especially in this region.”

