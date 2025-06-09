Youngbuk High School students visit Camp Humphreys for insight into U.S.-ROK NCO Corps

Senior students from Youngbuk High School near Pocheon, South Korea, visited Camp Humphreys June 11 as part of an educational tour hosted by Eighth Army G9. The event introduced future Republic of Korea Army non-commissioned officers to the structure, values, and training pipeline of the U.S. Army NCO Corps, while emphasizing the enduring strength of the ROK-U.S. alliance.



The tour itinerary included visits to the Vandal Training Complex and Wightman NCO Academy, lunch at Spartan Dining Facility, and a group photo at Eighth Army headquarters. Students engaged directly with U.S. Army NCOs and KATUSA (Korean Augmentation to The Army) Soldiers, learning about the combined training environment and mutual support between the two armies.



“This is an opportunity to explore and invest in the future ROK Army NCO Corps, and an opportunity to highlight Eighth Army investment into the community that we work and operate in,” said Maj. Jeffrey Cho, deputy G9, Eighth Army. “We want to demonstrate the importance of the ROK-U.S. alliance, and the benefit of this exchange is an investment into the people who will lead ROK Army units in the future. For 75 years, American and Republic of Korea Soldiers have stood side by side on the peninsula to deter aggression in this region, and this is an opportunity to invest in one of the most important elements—our people—who will lead future Soldiers in combat.”



“It was fascinating to see the U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek” said Kim Chan-seul, a senior from Youngbuk High School who aspires to become a ROK Army NCO after graduation. “I got to see how U.S. soldiers live and work, which helped me familiarize myself to the U.S. military culture, and I think it will help me when I become an NCO and work with the U.S. military.”



The visit underscores Eighth Army’s commitment to fostering strong community ties and cultivating the next generation of military leaders through alliance-focused engagements and professional development opportunities.



For more information, contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.

