JEMX 2025 underway, allied medical teams sharpen battlefield skills

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – The annual Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise is in full swing this week at Fort Cavazos. Running June 8-13 this year, the exercise brings together military medical professionals from various U.S. Armed Forces branches and allied nations for intensive, realistic combat medical training.



Participants are immersed in complex, high-pressure scenarios designed to enhance their battlefield medical capabilities within prolonged field care lanes.



JEMX unites personnel from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and allied forces including the Netherlands Royal Army and United Arab Emirates Army. These joint and combined teams are training to care for humans and military working dogs, and are focusing on readiness, knowledge sharing and interoperability.



“Our primary goal here is to demonstrate the critical differences between stateside hospital care and deployed medical environments,” said Lt. Daniel Brillhart, medical director for JEMX. “While medical professionals excel in hospitals, those skills don’t always directly translate to the battlefield. We aim to identify and address those crucial friction points.”



Some of this year’s training centers on simulating emergency situations within a Role 1 emergency detachment. The immersive environment ensures joint and allied medical personnel collaborate under pressure, navigating multiple concurrent emergencies through high-realism scenarios, employing actors and robotic mannequins.



Brillhart emphasized the necessity of training medics to provide prolonged care at the lowest level, close to the point of injury, especially when rapid evacuation isn’t an immediate option.



As JEMX2025 continues, its ongoing efforts underscore the vital importance of continuous training and international partnership in military medicine.



