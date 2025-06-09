And the Culinary Outpost goes rolling along

Photo By Pfc. Ana Alrawi | Soldiers line up to receive meals from the new Culinary Outpost food truck for the...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Ana Alrawi | Soldiers line up to receive meals from the new Culinary Outpost food truck for the first time following its grand opening at Camp Humphreys, June 9, 2025. The Army initiative aims to bring fresh, on-the-go meal options to Soldiers in support of readiness and quality of life. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The Camp Humphreys community just got a new takeout spot for breakfast and lunch, and the best part: the food comes to you.



As part of an Army-wide initiative to modernize its food service program, Eighth Army celebrated the grand opening of the Culinary Outpost food truck behind Maude Hall, June 9, 2025.



"This is a morale booster for our warfighters," Chief Warrant Officer 2 Darien Greene, officer in charge of the Culinary Outpost, said as he kicked off the event. "It's a reminder that even the smallest innovations can make the biggest impacts."



The Army currently boasts a fleet of about 50 Culinary Outposts and Kiosks on its garrisons worldwide with the goal of providing healthy, convenient and affordable meals to Soldiers.



The Camp Humphreys Culinary Outpost will serve breakfast and lunch this week at Maude Hall before deploying to the DSTB Motor Pool across from Central Issue Facility, June 16-20, and Semaphore DFAC the following week, June 23-27.



The truck’s location and menu will be posted on Eighth Army's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Eighth.Army.Korea)



"We'll move around – range areas, motor pools, rail load-ups – anywhere we have high traffic areas of Soldiers," said Reginald Houston, installation food program manager.



Houston said units can also request the truck for training events; however, this service is not for unit picnics.



The mobile kitchen, which Houston described as an extension of the dining facility, can feed up to 250 customers.



And the price is right, too. There's no charge for meal card holders; for all others it's the same price as the DFAC.



As the grand opening coincided with the first day of KATUSA Friendship Week, it was fitting that the Culinary Outpost's first few customers were KATUSAs. KATUSA stands for Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army. This year marks the 75th anniversary of program.



Also among the first patrons were Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Eighth Army acting commander, his wife, Natalie, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army’s senior enlisted adviser.



"This is a true sign of teamwork – of leaders getting involved to help our Soldiers," Bolmer said.



Inside the food truck, five Soldiers jockeyed for position as they cooked and filled orders. Sgt. 1st Class September Harris, Culinary Outpost food program manager, handed out orders with a smile.



For Harris, who has been finalizing the details for the past few months to get the project rolling, the launch was satisfying.



"It's been a good journey," she said. "We're ready to feed the troops."